Woman taken to hospital after jumping from third floor of burning home in Brockton

A woman jumped from the third-floor window of a burning home in Brockton late Monday night and was taken to the hospital, an official said.
Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening and seven other people inside the mixed-use building escaped without injury.
Firefighters were alerted to 916 Warren Ave. at 11:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke pouring from the upper level of the two-and-a-half-story building, Nardelli said.
3rd alarm Brockton, 916 Warren Ave. pic.twitter.com/OoYgde9Y2N— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 16, 2023
The building has a convenience store on the ground floor and three living units attached, according to town records.
Four alarms were eventually struck, drawing fire crews from West Bridgewater, Easton, and Avon, Nardelli said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 90 minutes, he said. The building did not appear to be a total loss, he said.
4th Alarm Brockton 916 Warren Ave for manpower. pic.twitter.com/2lgNCJ4IMS— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 16, 2023
The Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to assist the displaced residents, he said.
Firefighters remained at the scene into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
