Woman taken to hospital after jumping from third floor of burning home in Brockton

A woman jumped from the third-floor window of a burning home in Brockton late Monday night and was taken to the hospital, an official said.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening and seven other people inside the mixed-use building escaped without injury.

Firefighters were alerted to 916 Warren Ave. at 11:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke pouring from the upper level of the two-and-a-half-story building, Nardelli said.