Fasten your seat belts, air travel is taking off again

Transportation Security Administration checkpoint numbers show a further rebound this year from the lower levels of the COVID-19 era, with the number of people passing through TSA checkpoints essentially returning to where it was in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Air travel appears to be taking off again, climbing back to pre-pandemic levels even as experts warn that another summer of airport discontent may be ahead.

The number of people going through checkpoints in the first four months of the year actually exceeded the number in the first four months of 2019 by 0.1 percent, according to the agency’s data.

(The year 2020 started out even stronger than 2019, but the numbers took a nosedive in February 2020 when the pandemic hit.)

The recovery in air travel is also being felt at Logan International Airport in Boston. Daily checkpoint numbers for Logan going back to 2019 were not available, but a look at the annual numbers tells the story. The total at Logan was 21.5 million in 2019. It dropped to 6.4 million in 2020 but by last year it had rebounded to 18.8 million, said TSA New England spokesman Daniel Velez. And the first four months of 2023 suggest the numbers are continuing their ascent, with about 6.2 million people passing through checkpoints, compared with about 5 million during the same period in 2022.

Logan has also already had three days this year that were busier than the busiest day last year, he noted.

“The uptick in passenger volume numbers is a testament to people feeling more comfortable flying with the end of the pandemic,” Velez said. “They’re ready to venture out. We saw that a lot last year. We’re going to see it a lot more this year.”

“It’s going to continue. It’s going to be a very busy summer,” he said.

Jennifer B. Mehigan, a spokeswoman for Massport, which runs the airport, said last week that officials are expecting passenger numbers to be up this year but not to reach the levels of 2019.

“We’re still not quite back yet,” she said. “We’re getting there.”

With the airport getting busier, “to get through security and have sufficient time for boarding, we advise travelers give themselves [two] hours for domestic and three for international flights,” she said in an e-mail.

During the Sumner Tunnel closure, which is slated for July 5 to Aug. 31, “we may be advising even more time,” she said. She said passengers “need to plan ahead how they will get to Logan ... and give themselves plenty of time to get to and from the airport.”

Nationally, passenger volume will be “comfortably above” pre-pandemic levels, with “very, very strong demand all the way through the summertime,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske told Bloomberg in April. He said one reason for the projection was the high volume seen during the spring break season.

The higher number of travelers, coupled with other issues, could cause problems for Logan travelers this summer, the Globe reported last week.

It’s “a recovering system under peak period stress,” aviation analyst Robert Mann told the Globe.

His prediction? “Delays persist. Cancellations persist. The excess costs persist. The excess customer dissatisfaction persists, and airlines just trade customers back and forth.”

New Englanders experienced a variety of issues at Logan last summer. The airport saw hiccups with air traffic control, weather, and pilot shortages cascade into thousands of cancellations on major travel weekends — think Memorial Day and Fourth of July. It narrowly missed the list of 10 airports with the most delays in 2022, coming in at number 11 with 21 percent of all domestic flights departing behind schedule.

Diti Kohli of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





