House Democrats move to force a vote on expelling Santos from Congress

“Now is an opportunity to hold him accountable,” Representative Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, said Tuesday after he rose on the House floor to call up his resolution to expel Santos from Congress. “The Republicans in the House are actually going to have to go on record and make a decision about if they’re actually going to stand for truth and accountability, or if they’re going to stand with someone that’s clearly a liar.”

The measure has little chance of passage in the Republican-led House, where it would require a two-thirds supermajority to pass. But by bringing it up, Democrats were increasing the pressure on Republicans to register a position on Santos’ conduct.

WASHINGTON — Democrats moved Tuesday to force a vote within days on removing Representative George Santos of New York from Congress, an attempt to press Republicans to either endorse or abandon a serial liar in their ranks who has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds, and lying to the government.

Garcia, who introduced the resolution to expel Santos in February, told reporters that his decision to move forward with it now had the backing of Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader from New York. Under the rules of the House, the motion is privileged, meaning that Speaker Kevin McCarthy must dispense with it within two days.

With a vote now expected before the end of the week, Republicans could try to sidestep the resolution by moving to table, or kill it, or to delay it — both of which would take the support of a majority of the House.

Even with more than 10 House Republicans publicly calling for Santos to resign, it is unlikely the measure would gain the support it needs to pass.

In response to the expulsion resolution, Santos told CBS News on Tuesday that “Democrats are really good at trying to play judge and jury and trying to hold people guilty before they’ve even been given a free shot at a trial.”

Were Santos to be forced out, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, a Democrat, would set a special election to replace him.

NEW YORK TIMES

Secret Service investigating how man entered adviser’s home

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service is investigating how a man entered the home of President Biden’s national security adviser in the middle of the night roughly two weeks ago without being detected by agents guarding his house, according to three government officials.

The unknown man walked into Jake Sullivan’s home at about 3 a.m. one day in late April and Sullivan confronted the individual, instructing him to leave, two of the people briefed on the incident said. There were no signs of forced entry at the home, according to one of the people.

Sullivan has a round-the-clock Secret Service detail. But agents stationed outside the house were unaware an intruder had entered the home, located in the West End neighborhood of Washington, until the man had already left and Sullivan came outside to alert the agents, the two people said.

The intruder appeared to be intoxicated and confused about where he was, according to people briefed on the incident. There is no evidence the person knew Sullivan or sought to harm him, they said.

In a statement, the Secret Service said it has launched an investigation into the incident and how the intruder accessed Sullivan’s home undetected.

WASHINGTON POST

Biden vetoes bill against tariffs on Chinese solar panels

WASHINGTON — President Biden vetoed legislation on Tuesday that would have reinstated tariffs on solar panels from Chinese companies in Southeast Asia that had been found to be imported into the United States in violation of trade rules.

The Senate narrowly passed the resolution this month, with several key Democrats supporting the measure, in a sharp rebuke to Biden. The president announced a two-year pause on the tariffs last year after importers complained that the penalties would threaten broader adoption of solar energy in the United States.

“Passage of this resolution bets against American innovation,” Biden said in a statement on Tuesday. “It would undermine these efforts and create deep uncertainty for American businesses and workers in the solar industry.”

The showdown has pitted Biden’s climate goals against efforts to make the United States less reliant on China’s supply of materials that are crucial for the American economy. Critics said the suspension on tariffs failed to defend American workers and solar manufacturers, who have pushed the administration to block the importing of cheap products.

“We must back up the message of wanting to build a US supply chain with action — even if it is difficult and complicates some deployments,” said Robbie Diamond, the chief executive of SAFE, a group that advocates reducing American dependence on oil. “If we’re going to talk the talk, we must walk the walk.”

Members of Congress took aim at Biden’s suspension of the penalties after a US trade court ruled in December that four Chinese companies illegally tried to evade American tariffs on solar products sent from China by routing their products through factories in Southeast Asia.

NEW YORK TIMES

Former figure skater from N.Y. to run for Congress

Sarah Hughes, who won a gold medal in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics, has filed to run for Congress in New York, joining several other Democrats seeking to unseat Long Island Republican Anthony D’Esposito.

Hughes, 38, will make a formal campaign announcement of her campaign for New York’s 4th Congressional District “in the next few weeks,” spokesperson Max Kramer said Tuesday.

Hughes was just 16 when she scored her upset win over teammate Michelle Kwan at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

She later earned an undergraduate degree from Yale and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Hughes spent three years as an associate at Manhattan corporate law firm Proskauer Rose and is currently studying toward an MBA from Stanford.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Va. man is arraigned after baseball bat attack

FAIRFAX, Va. — A man with untreated schizophrenia, according to his father, was arraigned Tuesday on charges involving baseball bat attacks on three women, including two staffers for Representative Gerry Connolly.

Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, 49, of Fairfax, heard the charges by video hookup from the Fairfax County jail. A judge ordered him held without bond pending a preliminary hearing in July.

The four counts include aggravated wounding and malicious aggravated wounding in the attack at Connolly’s district office in Fairfax, and counts of felony destroying property and misdemeanor hate crime for an episode less than an hour earlier, when police say he hit a car windshield with the bat and chased a woman after asking if she was white.

Capitol Police and Fairfax City Police said they are jointly investigating the case, and the suspect’s motivations aren’t clear.

Pham’s father, Hy Pham, told The Washington Post his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and has dealt with mental illness since his late teens. He also said he’s been trying without success to arrange mental health care for his son. The father could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press.

The veteran Democratic congressman, who wasn’t in the office at the time, said in an interview that an intern working her first day on the job was struck in her side and an outreach director was hit on the head. Both were released after hospital treatment.

