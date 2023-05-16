Photographer Elise Amendola, who documented decades of sports and news, dies at 70

Ms. Amendola, who recently retired from the Associated Press, died Thursday at her home in North Andover after a 13-year battle with ovarian cancer, her wife and fellow photographer Mary Schwalm said Friday.

Elise Amendola — a determined, joyous, and patient journalist who photographed pivotal global news and sporting events spanning decades — has died. She was 70.

Ms. Amendola documented many important moments in history, including the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Boston Marathon bombings, the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, presidential campaigns, and many Super Bowls, Olympics, World Series, and other major sporting events.

“I first met Elise when I was a photo runner at the Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia,” Schwalm said. “By Athens in 2004, I was a staff photo editor on the sports desk and we’d become friends. I had the pleasure to edit her photos ... It was so easy, she never missed.”

The two worked together for years — Schwalm in New York and Ms. Amendola in Boston, often collaborating on assignments.

In the fall of 2006, Schwalm, said she left her photo editing position in New York to live with Amendola in North Andover. “Seventeen years of pure joy, 11 of them as her wife,” she said. “I am heart-broken.”

Ms. Amendola’s longtime colleague, photographer Charles Krupa, described one of his favorite photographs that she made when the two were on assignment together covering golf.

Davis Love had just won the PGA championship in 1997.

“After a hard week of work in the rain,” Krupa remembered, "Love tipping his cap to the crowd with a panoramic rainbow tying the moment together as one.”

“I knew she had the angle on it, and when we were done with the day she absolutely nailed that picture. She nailed pictures like that throughout her career," Krupa said. “(Love) found his pot of gold that day, and Elise did too."

Davis Love III waved to the crowd after he won the PGA Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., in 1997. ELISE AMENDOLA/Associated Press

Ms. Amendola started her career with the AP wire service as a freelancer in the early 1980s before being hired onto staff in 1983

A native of New York, she was a graduate of Tufts University.

“The word legend is often overused, but in this case, it’s not big enough,” said Associated Press director of photography David Ake in a note to staff. “She was a superior photographer but, more importantly, a fabulous person.”

Ake remembered his days “chasing candidates” around New Hampshire with Ms. Amendola.

"Her coverage of the first Clinton presidential campaign should be a textbook,” Ake said. "It didn’t matter how cold, hot, wet, or miserable an assignment was; Elise never caved and stuck with it until a picture was made. If I had to describe what drove that determination, I would say 'joy.'”

AP photographer Julie Jacobson said she admired Ms. Amendola and her work before the two met, when she was still working for a newspaper in the 1990s.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) lost the ball after being brought down by Oakland Raiders' Charles Woodson (right) in the fourth quarter of their AFC playoff game in Foxborough in 2002. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

“There weren’t a lot of women photographers who shot sports back then,” Jacobson said. “But she did, was good at it, and she was one of a few whose bar I looked to when setting my own goals.”

When Jacobson was hired as a staff photographer at the AP, she said, she was “star struck” when she met Ms. Amendola.

“Meeting Elise for the first time at the Salt Lake Olympics in 2002 was really exciting for me,” she said. “We would end up working together multiple times at various events through the next 19 years or so, mostly sporting events.”

Jacobson said Ms. Amendola was the “the epitome of team player, happy to shoot anywhere and share knowledge with the rest of the crew.”

Bill Sikes, a retired Boston AP photo editor, recalled a moment after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

“Elise and her longtime teammate Charlie Krupa slept in the lobby of the Westin Hotel overnight so not to be forced outside the police perimeter that had been set up around the site," Sikes said. "The next morning, Elise went to the upper floors of the hotel and knocked on doors till she found a room that provided a view of both bombing sites. She rented that room so all AP platforms had that vantage point for the remainder of the week.”

Remembering her dedication to the craft, Sikes said, "There was never a doubt she would deliver compelling photos from every type of assignment, no matter the challenges.”

Investigators probed the scene near the Boston Marathon finish line after the bombings in 2013. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Schwalm said Ms. Amendola, who loved basketball, preferred to not have a service or flowers.

“She’d love for you to go to the courts and shoot a basketball from the baseline, her best midrange jump shot,” Shwalm said in an e-mail. “Or make an assist in some way, Elise loved to make a good pass.”