Five revelations in the new lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

The lawsuit was filed by Noelle Dunphy, who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. She alleges in court papers that Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages.

“Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself, and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims,” said Giuliani’s communications adviser, Ted Goodman.

Rudy Giuliani is “vehemently” denying the shocking allegations against him lodged in a lawsuit filed Monday in New York, his spokesperson says.

The 70-page complaint contains graphic descriptions of the 78-year-old Giuliani’s alleged conduct with Dunphy. It alleges that “he made clear that satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere—was an absolute requirement.”

Giuliani, the suit, alleges, liked to work with Dunphy at home and at hotels “so that he could easily transition from work, to demanding sexual gratification, and back to work. Thus, Ms. Dunphy worked under the virtually constant threat that Giuliani might initiate sexual contact at any moment.”

“In addition to his sexual demands, Giuliani went on alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks,” the suit alleges, noting that many of the comments were recorded.

Dunphy, who says she was Giuliani’s business development director and public relations consultant from 2019 to 2021, is seeking at least $10 million in the suit.

In the process of laying out its case against Giuliani, the lawsuit also contains a number of other intriguing allegations for those who have followed Giuliani’s transformation from “America’s Mayor” into a diehard Trump defender. Here are five of the most interesting:

Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy he was selling presidential pardons

Dunphy says Giuliani told her in February 2019 that he was selling pardons and would split the money with Trump.

Giuliani allegedly hinted that he had a friend hold a $1 million payment for him to hide it from his ex-wife

Dunphy says Giuliani told her that he was in the midst of an acrimonious divorce and he needed to keep her employment secret and defer her pay. He allegedly told her that his ex-wife would retaliate against any woman he hired. He also allegedly shared “other schemes he undertook to reduce the amounts he owed to his ex-wife,” including having a friend hold money for him.

Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy she shouldn’t talk to the FBI

The lawsuit says Giuliani had a “constant fear” of the FBI. In May 2019, Dunphy says, Giuliani directed her not to talk to the FBI about him and things she had witnessed working for him.

In another instance in November 2019, Giuliani “demanded that Ms. Dunphy not talk to or cooperate with the FBI,” telling Dunphy that they were all “after him,” the suit alleges.

Giuliani allegedly gave access to tens of thousands of his e-mails, including many to prominent figures in Trump’s orbit

Dunphy says Giuliani told her that her duties would include monitoring his e-mail and helping him with correspondence. So he added one of his work e-mail accounts into her computer, causing at least 23,000 of his e-mails to be stored on the computer. The lawsuit does not mention what happened to the e-mails but includes a lengthy list of prominent Trump-world figures the emails were “from, to, or concerning,” beginning with the twice-impeached president himself.

Dunphy says she has audio to back up her allegations

The lawsuit indicates that Dunphy’s case could be bolstered by evidence from text messages, e-mails and audio recordings. It includes an e-mail and several text messages. It also asserts in numerous instances that its allegations are backed up by audio recordings.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.