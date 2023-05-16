Fixing our fiscal woes will take both tax hikes and spending restraint

That doesn’t mean we need a balanced budget. But we do need to reduce our annual budgetary shortfall to a smaller percentage of the US annual economic output, or gross domestic product.

Instead, American citizens must face an unwelcome conclusion: We’re overextended and undertaxed as a nation — and now that the COVID-19 public health emergency is over, we must begin to push our long-term federal spending and revenue lines closer together.

If wishes were horses, beggars would ride. And if money grew on trees, no forested nation would have to fret about its finances. We’d all celebrate leaf-dropping autumn as the most wonderful time of the year , fill our federal treasury to overflowing, and go worry-free along our way.

Advertisement

There are no absolutes in debt equations, no easy-to-identify limits beyond which a nation simply can’t venture. But at some point, big annual deficits and the growing, cumulative national debt that results become unsustainable. Eventually the appetite for US bonds, issued to bridge the gap between the money we spend and the revenues we raise, will wane. The government will have to pay more to borrow, and more and more of the federal budget will be devoted to servicing that debt. Federal borrowing demands will start to squeeze out private-sector investment. (If the current gridlock in Washington leads to a default on our current obligations, then we’ll experience some of those consequences in fast-forward fashion.)

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

When another recession or even another pandemic comes, a debt-laden federal government will find its ability to respond severely constrained.

Let’s be clear. This is a significant long-term problem, but it is not an immediate emergency. Further, there may be more room for latitude than mainstream economists had previously thought.

Two well-regarded, pragmatic economists, Jason Furman, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under Barack Obama, and Larry Summers, former Treasury secretary, have done some important reconsideration of traditional economic thinking on how much debt a nation can safely accumulate.

Advertisement

Furman believes the federal government can sustain a level of debt to GDP of around 125 percent and that the annual budget deficit can probably run at around 4 percent of GDP. More conventionally, the notion has been that 2 to 3 percent is the acceptable range.

Now the bad news: In a May 12 report, the Congressional Budget Office projected that the annual budget shortfall would increase from 6 percent of GDP next year to 6.9 percent in 2033. CBO sees a debt-to-GDP level of 185 percent by 2052. Last year, CBO estimated that keeping national debt at about 100 percent of GDP would require reductions in projected future spending that average out to about an $800 billion decrease in that annual baseline.

Furman thinks policy makers need to raise taxes and cut spending by about 2 percent of GDP, which could eventually reduce the annual shortfall by about $500 billion in today’s dollars and result in $7 trillion less in cumulative debt over the next decade. That’s assuming the personal income-tax breaks in the 2017 tax cut package expire on schedule in 2025; if they are renewed, that ups the ante, as those breaks reduce federal revenue by an average of $220 billion or more annually.

Advertisement

Conservatives insist that our budgetary problems all need to be addressed on the spending side.

To that end, they would reasonably reclaim some $70 billion to $80 billion in unused COVID monies and nix Biden’s controversial, court-stalled student loan forgiveness plan. Worth about $600 billion over 10 years, that to-the-victor-go-the-spoils scheme is hard to justify on equity grounds. But they would also repeal the president’s absolutely essential climate tax incentives, which have a decade cost of about $390 billion.

Much of their supposed plan, however, is simply a formula: return spending to 2022 levels and then cap the increase to about 1 percent for a decade or so. Both measures would spell significant real-dollar cuts.

Biden, meanwhile, wants to do most of the deficit reduction on the tax side — even while holding harmless individuals making up to $400,000 a year and adding new spending.

Neither approach is politically realistic.

“If you maxed out on taxes from the rich, that would be 1 percent of GDP,” said Furman. In other words, about half the deficit reduction the Harvard economist and former CEA chairman believes is necessary. “On discretionary spending, which is where the Republican energy is, it is very hard to do more than half a percent of GDP and maybe not even that.”

What does that mean? To get where we need to be, he said, “you need to tax some of the bottom 99 percent of Americans and you need to do something to Social Security and Medicare.”

Advertisement

Fiscal realism, in other words, requires a skeptical look at both sides of the ledger. There simply is no free lunch here. Or money growing on trees.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.