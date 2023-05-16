Amid high rents, landlords must be pressed to ensure apartments are kept up

In the 1990s, landlords said that they couldn’t afford to make improvements with controlled rents. Now, with cash deep on the floor, too many are still renting dumps at astronomical prices.

Building more affordable housing is only a piece of the solution. Rents have to be managed in accordance with cost-of-living adjustments, and regular health and safety inspections, not unlike a restaurant inspection, should be part of a permit to rent.

The trick is to keep a lid on rents while simultaneously forcing improvements without passing the cost on to tenants.