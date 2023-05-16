Mass. nursing homes should be subject of ‘excess deaths’ COVID study

Anna Kuchment’s May 11 Metro article (“Is the pandemic really over? Here’s what the data show.”) valuably explains the concept of “excess deaths,” or the number of people who die over and above normal rates.
The astonishingly high mortality rate of residents of our nursing facilities suggests that a great deal went wrong in many of those 363 homes. About a fourth of all Massachusetts COVID deaths occurred there.
With so many grieving families, the Globe should seek the same kind of data Kuchment found, but for people in nursing facilities. Were there soaring numbers of “excess deaths” there? Answering that question would enlighten the public. Some people wrongly believe that any death in a nursing home is inevitable.
A deeper question is: Was every COVID death in the nursing facilities a premature, excess death? One way to answer that is to discover which facilities, if any, had no COVID-related deaths in the pre-vaccination period. An article in the Journal of the American Medical Association by Dr. Michael L. Barnett of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found, from national data, that 1,950 facilities out of 15,477 protected their residents and suffered no COVID deaths. Examining related data specific to Massachusetts might either improve the image of facilities in our state or push the Legislature to pass desperately needed reforms.
Margaret Morganroth Gullette
Newton
The writer is the author of “Ending Ageism, or How Not to Shoot Old People.”