Mass. public health group: Caution, equity are key in setting mask policy

We want to clarify the position of the Massachusetts Public Health Association regarding mask mandates in hospitals and other health care settings as presented in the May 11 editorial, “Doctors, not government, should make mask rules in health care.” The MPHA has advocated for a cautious approach to relaxing protective measures such as masking as we enter this new era of living with COVID-19. The options for masking policies in hospitals and other health care settings require a thoughtful approach that considers the risk of those who are most vulnerable to severe health consequences from COVID. Rather than universal masking in health care settings becoming permanent, hospitals might consider masking in health care settings to be a universal precaution, especially in high-risk environments.

Taking steps to provide access to universal safety for all patients and staff should be the driving factor when setting policies. Bringing an equity lens also means considering situations such as the concern about potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act that was raised in the editorial by our ally Colin Killick, executive director of the Disability Policy Consortium. Why should the onus to safeguard one’s health and safety be put on the most vulnerable? One of the many lessons from the past three years is the imperative to center equity in policy making and institutional approaches to public health. To do otherwise is to dishonor the tens of thousands who have died from and been affected by COVID in Massachusetts.