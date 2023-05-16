Trump faithful seek the power they feel slipping from their grasp

In his May 10 Opinion column, “Trump supporters cling blindly to his refuted big lie,” Scot Lehigh expresses shock at a recent poll finding that a majority of Republicans surveyed who intend to vote for Donald Trump in 2024 believe he won the 2020 election. Lehigh then posits two explanations for these claims: a psychological inability to admit that they were “gulled” or confirmation bias (the tendency to gravitate toward information that matches one’s beliefs).

It’s not just these pollsters and Lehigh who raise this issue; other polls have produced similar results, and commentators have dutifully expressed their shock. However, I don’t think most people who say they believe Trump won in 2020 actually do believe that. People don’t always tell pollsters the truth.