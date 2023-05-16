Republicans’ financing of white vigilantism

Experiencing homelessness and mental health issues, an agitated Jordan Neely shouted on a New York subway train earlier this month that he was hungry and thirsty. Had Penny given Neely something to eat or drink, he would be a good Samaritan. But nowhere in that beloved biblical parable does the Samaritan respond to someone else’s suffering by grabbing him in a choke hold and killing him.

“We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens,” Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida tweeted last Friday. “We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back.”

Neely was Black; Penny is white. So far a fund-raising page, set up by Penny’s lawyers and linked in DeSantis’s tweet, has garnered at least $2.4 million. It’s not just money for Penny’s defense against second-degree manslaughter charges. Every cent is also in defense of white vigilante violence.

Too many Republicans nationwide seem to have abandoned any objective sense of what is wrong so long as it aligns with their own ideology. When Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two, at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, Tucker Carlson, Fox’s now-deposed most hate-filled mouth, declared Rittenhouse “had to maintain order when no one else would.” After Rittenhouse’s acquittal, he was feted like a right-wing rock star.

More recently, Carlson claimed the media was treating Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents, “like Osama bin Laden, maybe a little worse.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who never misses an opportunity to say the stupid part out loud, claims Teixeira is being targeted by the Biden administration for being “white, male, christian, and antiwar.”

Though Teixeira committed no known acts of violence, he was obsessed with guns and, according to published reports, preparing for a “war” against Black people, Jews, and the LGBTQ community.

This is modern Republicanism at its most rancid, with violence as an acceptable tool. That tracks with a 2021 poll conducted after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection that found 40 percent of Republicans surveyed agreed that “if elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves, even if it requires violent actions.”

As is often the case with violence in America, none of this is new. As rallies during his 2016 presidential campaign grew more chaotic and violent, Donald Trump would encourage his followers to “knock the crap out” of protesters. He added, “I will pay for the legal fees. I promise, I promise.”

Of course, Trump’s promises aren’t worth the time it takes to say them, and there’s no evidence that he offered anyone so much as a dime. But it gave his followers a different kind of currency — one that said their violence in the name of the white supremacist ideals he espoused would be embraced and upheld. In his current presidential campaign, Trump has become even more blatant in his endorsements of violence.

Like Rittenhouse, Penny is being hailed as a hero by Republicans because his actions are perceived as maintaining a white supremacist sense of order, one that crushes the weak, keeps their enemies under the heel of a boot, and disregards their right to justice, accountability, and even life itself.

That’s why Governor Greg Abbott of Texas was so quick to say he wants to pardon Daniel Perry, recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering a man at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. It doesn’t matter that Perry’s victim, Garrett Foster, was also white and a military veteran. Abbott affords him no grace because he was marching against white supremacy, not using a gun like Perry to protect it.

It’s all a means to incentivize white vigilantism, to let that next killer know that there are forces in America that, as DeSantis said, have their back. In his tweet, DeSantis made sure to tick every box to get conservatives salivating. A George Soros reference? Check. Branding Democrats as “pro-criminal”? Check. A veiled racist reference to good people taking back their streets from bad people? Absolutely. All he missed was a mention of “woke-ism” for right-wing Bingo.

At the end of the Good Samaritan parable, Jesus commands others to love their neighbors and to do what the Samaritan had done. In their overwhelming support, financial and otherwise, of Neely’s killer, Republicans are all but prompting others to do as Penny has done.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.