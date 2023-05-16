Social Studies: Shyness ascending; an unattractive thing about beauty pageants; evidence for pretrial release

Psychologists compared data from millennial and Gen Z undergraduates attending the same university in three different time periods: 1999-2001 (millennials), 2018-19 (pre-pandemic Gen Z), and summer 2020 (pandemic Gen Z). There was a modest jump in self-reported shyness from the millennial group to the pre-pandemic Gen Z group, and a more significant jump from the pre-pandemic to the pandemic Gen Z group. The psychologists hypothesize that Internet and smartphone use explains the first jump, and that pandemic precautions explain most of the second jump, as both behaviors put a damper on developing social skills.

Fit to print

Economists found that teen girls and young women were more likely to report concern about their weight after a woman from their state won the Miss America or Miss USA pageant. Having a home-state winner tends to lead to more front-page newspaper coverage of, and Google searches for, the pageants. Likewise, young pregnant women gained somewhat less gestational weight after a pageant winner came from their home state. Fortunately, the heightened weight concern appeared to fade over subsequent months.

Catch and release

Researchers analyzed data on more than 15,000 felony defendants arrested in and around Albuquerque, N.M., to see what happened after they were released while awaiting trial. About 18 percent were arrested on a new charge during pretrial release. But most of those charges were relatively minor. Only one in 1,000 was charged with a new first-degree felony, and fewer than 1 percent were charged with new second-degree felonies. These proportions barely correlated with the nature or severity of the original charge or prior convictions or with the risk score from a widely used algorithm. In other words, decisions about whether to grant pretrial detention are somewhat arbitrary, suggesting that a large number of defendants are unnecessarily detained — very expensively — for the sake of preventing a small number of serious crimes. But detaining them is nevertheless politically expedient, as indicated by the response of a spokesperson for the governor of New Mexico: “This very study references nearly 100 defendants who were charged with new violent felonies while on pretrial release — that’s nearly 100 victims and families who were subjected to violence due to an offender’s violence not being given appropriate consideration.”

Trust the market

In an experiment, Jewish Israelis were randomly assigned to receive an amount of a stock or an index fund from either the Israeli or the Palestinian stock exchange. They were then told to decide each week whether to do nothing with the asset, sell 10 percent of their portfolio, or buy an additional 10 percent. After the experiment was over, participants were more likely than members of a control group who weren’t given an investment to report that “most people can be trusted.” This effect was most pronounced in male political partisans, and it was not substantially dependent on a participant’s financial outcome or whether the investment had been in an Israeli or a Palestinian asset. The results suggest that having a direct stake in productive businesses activates a positive attitude, even in a low-trust environment.

Poorly treated women

In a series of surveys, people read about a woman named Jordan who grew up in a large city and who was either poor or well-off. Participants then predicted the intensity of negative emotions that Jordan would feel if she was a victim in various sexual-harassment and domestic-abuse situations. Poor Jordan was predicted to feel less negatively and require less bystander intervention and social support than well-off Jordan. This was the case regardless of whether Jordan was portrayed as white or minority.

