A glimmer of democracy shines in Turkey

Against all odds, Erdogan has been forced into a runoff election on May 28 against a ragtag coalition of opposition groups led by his remaining challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Erdogan came up just short — 49.5 percent of the vote — of the 50 percent needed to win the first round, against 44.9 percent for Kilicdaroglu. (The rest went to minor candidates who will not advance to the final vote.)

After two decades of living under the increasingly autocratic rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the people of Turkey have proven that democracy is not dead in that nation that literally straddles East and West, turning out at an almost 90 percent rate and waiting in long lines at packed precincts. But make no mistake, it is hanging by a thread.

In the closing days of the campaign, Erdogan used all of the tools available in the autocrats’ arsenal. He raised the salaries of public workers, raised the minimum wage, provided free gas to households, had a warship docked in Istanbul’s harbor allowing public visits, and for good measure accused the Biden administration of plotting to oust him. All that and he charged his opponent with cooperating with terrorists — since the opposition coalition included Turkey’s main Kurdish party, a longstanding ethnic target of Erdogan and his party.

Independent media has largely disappeared. Turkey under Erdogan remains among the world’s largest jailers of journalists. He has forced the sale of some media outlets to his friends and supporters and bullied others into submission. The spreading of “misinformation” is a crime, and apparently, misinformation is anything the president says it is.

Following a failed coup attempt in 2016, Erdogan also jailed or dismissed most of the nation’s then-independent judiciary, along with thousands of civil servants and academics.

So the mere fact that Sunday’s election went smoothly, for the most part, is indeed a minor miracle.

But it is a miracle fueled by the discontent of the Turkish people, who have been dealing for several years with rampant inflation — it exceeded 85 percent last year — a function in large part of Erdogan’s bullying of Turkey’s central bank, which continued to lower interest rates, causing its currency to continue to lose value.

The February earthquake, in which some 50,000 residents of southern Turkey were killed, laid bare the regime’s corruption with its shoddy construction and unenforced building codes. The slow and inadequate response to the disaster only exacerbated its devastating consequences and the anger of people in the region.

So it is hardly a surprise that some voters would want to send Erdogan a message.

His opponent, a 74-year-old former civil servant, has promised a return to democratic norms on the home front and to support Sweden’s entry into NATO, which Erdogan has managed to stymie for months, finally agreeing to support Finland’s entry only last month. Kilicdaroglu has pledged to be a more reliable ally than the often erratic Erdogan, who even in the midst of the Ukraine war has continued to maintain a cozy relationship with Russia and with Vladimir Putin. (To his credit, however, he did broker a deal that allowed ships carrying Ukrainian grain to pass through a Russian blockade of Black Sea ports, and he has helped arm Ukraine.)

Kilicdaroglu is by most accounts a decent guy, but somewhat charismatically challenged, conducting his campaign largely through Twitter and often shown sitting at his kitchen table.

The second round of voting will be no piece of cake. The third candidate in the race, Sinan Ogan (who received 5.7 percent of the Sunday vote), represents many on the country’s right who would likely feel more comfortable with Erdogan. Erdogan also has all of the trappings and the power of the presidency to continue to deploy, and he has an ally in Putin. Kilicdaroglu has already accused Russia of election interference with its now by-the-book disinformation campaign.

Whatever the election outcome later this month, the promise of democracy must remain alive in Turkey. As Kilicdaroglu told his supporters after casting his vote Sunday, “We all missed democracy. . . Hopefully, from now on you will see spring will come to this country and it will always continue.”

It is said that nothing worth having comes easy. So it is with democracy — whether here or in Ankara, where today its light continues to shine and give hope.

