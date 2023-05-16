After failing to make the postseason last season, Lincoln-Sudbury fed its hunger for success by developing a tight-knit bond and winning culture

Players spoke candidly in their one-on-one sessions with Morrison, yearning for a more desirable outcome.

L-S was returning all but one senior, and there was not shortage of talent. But the results did not correspond with the collective athletic ability.

Lincoln-Sudbury softball coach Devan Morrison held individual meetings with her players at the conclusion of a 9-11 season last spring, when the Warriors finished 33rd in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings.

“I think they were hungry for a step up, but we didn’t get there,” recalled Morrison. “They wanted more intensity, not pressure, but they were hungry for more in practices and games, more competing.”

The Warriors, ranked 15th in this week’s Globe Top 20 and sixth in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings, have embraced the new team-first culture and the results have followed. The Warriors (14-1) have won 11 straight since April 11, outscoring opponents 176-51.

Morrison reinvented the team culture. The fifth-year coach visited the World Softball Coaches Convention at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center. Presentations by Boston University coach Ashley Waters, UConn coach Laura Valentino, and Villanova coach Bridget Orchard resonated with the former Southern New Hampshire University player.

“Last year, we were playing but I don’t think that we were playing to win as much as we are this year,” said sophomore pitcher Kelsey Blanchette. “We’re testing ourselves more this year and are overall more confident as a team.”

A number of changes helped meld a tight-knit team, which features four sets of sisters. The player of the game dog chain was replaced with lightning bolt helmet stickers, awarded to players who provided a spark to the team. Adhering to a new team motto of ‘Commit, Compete, and Trust’, the Warriors have complete faith in one another at the plate and in the field.

Lincoln-Sudbury girls softball head coach Devan Morrison (right), celebrating Grace Jorjorian's solo home run during an 18-10 nonleague victory at Hudson High, found a common theme in her one-on-one player interviews at the end of last season's 9-11 campaign: '“They were hungry for more in practices and games, more competing.” Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“I have so much confidence in all of my teammates,” said sophomore Ashleigh Lent. “They know that when they go up there, everyone in the dugout has their back.”

“There’s something about this group, they’re so close,” said Morrison. “It’s like a family. It’s something special.”

When the Warriors hit, each member of the team stands at the dugout opening, enthusiastically cheering. Members of the team aren’t the only occupants of the dugout — youth and middle school players join the team, present in team huddles in between innings and interacting with players. Each youth player receives a shirt emblazoned with ‘L-S Softball’ across the chest, the same as Morrison wears while coaching.

“They all look up to us,” said Lauren Blanchette, a senior captain. “We have our own handshakes with them. They’ll ask us questions, they’ll try to coach us, but they’re just so awesome. It makes it a lot of fun having them because if something goes wrong, you’ll see their smile and it makes everything better.”

The youth players, who dream of playing for the Warriors, learn from a talented group. Kelsey, sophomore Sophie Jorjorian, and junior Lia Mazzocchi are a productive trio in the circle. Each owns a sub-2.25 ERA in at least 29 innings, fanning a minimum of 34 batters. Kelsey leads the group with a 1.040 ERA and is hitting .522 with a team-leading 24 RBIs and 20 runs.

Sophomore Sarah Danielson (No. 19), high-fiving her teammates during player introductions of Lincoln-Sudbury's nonleague matchup against Hudson, has paced the Warriors offense with a .536 batting average, a 1.927 OPS, 16 RBIs, 4 home runs and 17 runs. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Sophomore Sarah Danielson, who didn’t begin the season in the starting lineup, paces the Warriors with four home runs in addition to a .536 average, a ridiculous 1.927 OPS, 16 RBIs, and 17 runs. Senior Grace Jorjorian, a true sparkplug, owns a .432 average with three triples, two home runs, 18 runs, and 16 RBIs. Lauren, sure-handed with the glove at third base, hits over .500, one of five Warriors to do so.

“We can do a lot of things well, but no matter where we’re at, our offense has come through time and time again,” said Morrison. “You can’t ask for much more.”

With the tournament quickly approaching, the Warriors cannot wait to prove that they belong among the top of the heap.

“Being up there gives us that boost of confidence that we needed,” said Lent. “We know that we can compete with any of those teams up there.”

Hungering for success, the Lincoln-Sudbury softball team, huddling before its recent nonleague matchup vs. Hudson High, developed a tight-knit bond to foster a winning culture. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Extra bases

▪ On Thursday afternoon, Hamilton-Wenham won its fifth game, taking down Rockport 14-8, but it was the team’s first victory against a Cape Ann foe in four years.

“It was good to get that monkey off our backs and get that first league win,” said H-W coach Mary Flynn. “We’ve been knocking on the door since our first game”

When Flynn inherited the program at the beginning of this season, the Generals were coming off a one-win season. In 2021, H-W was winless.

After struggling on the field for four years, the high school program began to lose interest, Flynn said, so the school drew from an enthusiastic middle school squad to build this year’s high school team. The nine eighth-graders on the team have brought a newfound optimism to the team, and it’s helping the Generals (5-11) win.

“This is their first year on varsity, and they don’t know they’re not supposed to win,” Flynn said. “They go into every game thinking they can win.”

Eighth-grader Molly Degnan is hitting .557 with 19 RBIs. Against Rockport, Degnan tossed seven strikeouts and drove in four runs for the Generals.

With just three high school athletes on the team — senior catcher Sara Cross, junior shortstop Bella Fazio, and sophomore third baseman Ava Day — Flynn hopes to build the program from the ground up and foster a winning attitude at Hamilton-Wenham.

“Next year is going to be a whole different story for Hamilton-Wenham in the Cape Ann League,” Flynn said.

▪ With three straight league wins against Stoughton (8-7), Mansfield (5-3), and Canton (7-2), Oliver Ames has claimed the top spot in the Hockomock Davenport Division. The Tigers (8-9) will look to finish the season in the leading position with three more league matchups against Sharon, Foxborough, and North Attleborough.

▪ There are three unbeaten teams left in Eastern Massachusetts: Taunton (15-0), Tri-County (13-0), and Joseph Case (15-0). Middleborough (13-2) saw its first two losses of the season this week, falling 1-0 to Greater New Bedford and 3-0 to Silver Lake. Atlantis Charter (5-1) was also dethroned in a 10-1 loss against Rising Tide Charter.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 6 Billerica at No. 17 Methuen, 7 p.m. — Two of the top teams in the Merrimack Valley Conference battle for the second time this season. On May 1, Naomi Boldebuck and the Indians dealt Methuen its third loss of the season in an 8-0 triumph.

Thursday, No. 10 North Attleborough at No. 2 King Philip, 3:45 p.m. — Led by ace and Boston University commit Kelly Colleran, the Scarlet Knights look to avenge a 3-0 defeat from earlier in the season.

Monday, No. 15 Lincoln Sudbury at Bedford, 4:15 p.m. — The matchup sees the best two teams in the Dual County League go head-to-head for the second time this season. The Warriors took the edge in the season series with a 6-5 win on May 11.

Monday, No. 1 Taunton at No. 2 King Philip, 3:45 p.m. — The Warriors will face their stiffest competition for the second time, this time on their own turf, and try to even the series against their Kelley-Rex foe in a rematch of a 3-1 Tigers victory on May 3.

Monday, No. 19 Woburn at No. 12 Tewksbury, 6 p.m. — A top-level nonleague game sure to feature steady performances at the rubber: Morgan Barmash and the Tanners travel to face the pitching duo of Sam Ryan and Whitney Gigante.

Correspondent Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.