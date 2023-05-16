Alex Verdugo has seen his fair share of criticism, but he’s finally tapping into his full potential for the Red Sox

“I wanted to set the tone. I didn’t like the way I ran down the line [Monday],” said Verdugo. “One thing I can always control is my effort level and the hustling. So today I broke my bat and I was just like, ‘[Forget] it.’ Just take out the frustration by running down the line. When you run hard, when you just play the game hard, the game rewards you.”

Leading off the bottom of the first, Verdugo busted out of the box after rolling over on a changeup from Mariners starter Luis Castillo. According to MLB.com’s Statcast, he reached a top speed of 28.6 feet per second, with a 4.33 second home-to-first time that ranked as his seventh fastest of the season.

Off the bat, it looked like the most routine of routine outs. Yet Alex Verdugo wasn’t taking his broken-bat bouncer to second for granted.

Advertisement

In this case, the reward came with a tiny bobble by Seattle second baseman Kolten Wong. Verdugo narrowly beat the throw to reach on an error. Castillo immediately had to pitch out of the stretch and was on his heels. The Red Sox quickly capitalized with a four-run lightning strike in the first to take a 4-0 lead.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Dugey put the pressure on the opposition right away and set the tempo for the game, busting his behind to first,” noted Sox manager Alex Cora.

But the Sox bats soon feel silent, enduring an 0-for-11 stretch that permitted the Mariners to tie the contest, 4-4. But in the bottom of the fifth, Verdugo reignited the Red Sox lineup by slamming a double off the wall in left for a double to kickstart a three-run inning that propelled the Sox to a comfortable 9-4 victory.

Verdugo’s 2-for-4 day — which also included a walk and the critical reached-on-error, resulting in three runs scored — was not the headline event in the Sox’ win. But it spoke to the consistency he’s brought the Sox, both in his effort and results, as a tone-setter atop the order.

Advertisement

Verdugo is hitting .303/.378/.491 with 35 runs scored, tied for third-most in baseball. Yet while numbers capture a strong performance through 43 games, Verdugo acknowledges that they are a product of a shift in both his physical condition and commitment to the game this year.

Verdugo has had plenty of occasions to flex this season. Nick Grace/Getty

In 2022, Verdugo suggested that he might have been out on the game-opening play.

“I’m just in better shape,” he acknowledged. “Last year, I was a little bit heavier. And then in the first series here against Minnesota, I fractured my [right big toe on a foul ball]. I really was just pushing through it a lot. So this year, I just trained differently, got leaner, just did a lot more legs and a lot more running. So now I just feel like it’s just easier to kind of go. It’s easier to sprint.”

That improved fitness has shown up in the form of a faster player (his sprint speed, as measured by Statcast, has improved from the 38th to the 52nd percentile) and improved outfield play, where he grades as one of the better right fielders in the game after registering below-average defensive numbers in left in 2022.

Health has been a key driver of Verdugo’s improved performance — yet the outfielder (who turned 27 on Monday) also suggests that after years of doubts about his maturity and commitment, he’s driven to silence those doubts.

Advertisement

At the end of last season, Cora publicly identified Verdugo as a player who hadn’t tapped into his full potential. The suggestion fueled Verdugo over the offseason.

“I want to show people, ‘Hey, I’m working hard, I’m running hard. I’m playing the game hard,’” said Verdugo. “[Cora’s assessment] was just [expletive] that sparked a fire in me. I don’t like any type of negative thing where people feel like I could do more. So I just said, ‘Screw it. This year, I’m just gonna bring it. Whether the results are there or not, we can control the way we work. We can control the way we hustle.’ For me, it just was kind of a conscious thing in the offseason.”

Moving into the leadoff spot has aided that development. There, Verdugo has found it easy to focus on team-centric at-bats — exposing a starter’s pitch mix, getting on base for the heart of the order.

Verdugo’s determination to become a more dedicated player has also been felt behind closed doors. Teammates have spoken about his increasingly vocal role in pregame hitters’ meetings, describing him both as the lead voice for lefthanded hitters in gameplanning for opposing pitchers and as someone who has encouraged similar engagement from teammates.

It is all part of what Verdugo and other members of the Red Sox describe, through the first month and a half of the season, as evidence of growth — a time when Verdugo has turned questions about unfulfilled potential into evidence of production.

Advertisement

How does he feel about the 2023 version of himself?

“I love it, man. I really do,” said Verdugo. “When you work hard, when you play hard, and you go about it the right way, it just leaves out any kind of unnecessary talks. I think that’s my biggest thing — doing the right things, checking the boxes that I need to, and just being ready for the first pitch of every game.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.