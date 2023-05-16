EMass softball: With 52 strikeouts in four wins, Silver Lake’s Delaney Moquin headlines Players of the Week

Alyssa Adams, Tewksbury — After blasting a leadoff double in the eighth inning, the junior stole third and scored the winning run on a throw error, lifting the Redmen to a 3-2 extra-innings triumph over Merrimack Valley foe North Andover.
Piper Levin, Notre Dame (Hingham) — In a 13-2 win over Ursuline, the sophomore went 3 for 4 with a triple. Two days later, she ripped a two-run triple in the top of the seventh, giving the Cougars the go-ahead run in a 4-3 win over Fontbonne.
Emma Machado, Greater New Bedford — In her second career start, the freshman cracked a double to right-center in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Bears the only tally in a 1-0 victory over Middleborough.
Delaney Moquin, Silver Lake — The sophomore racked up 52 strikeouts in four wins against Plymouth North (10-0), Middleborough (3-0), Marshfield (5-1), and Hingham (12-1), allowing just one hit in the Middleborough win. At the plate, Moquin batted .611, recording 13 RBIs and two home runs in five games.
Sharlotte Stazinski, Walpole — The sophomore began her week by fanning 12 and allowing two hits in a 7-2 Bay State win against Needham. Then she belted her first career home run and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs in another conference victory over Newton North.
Lily Welch, Bridgewater-Raynham — A senior, Welch opened the week striking out 11 and allowing seven hits in a 6-3 triumph over Dartmouth. The ace fanned 13 through six innings, holding Durfee to one run in a 16-1 win, and added another 11 punchouts in a 13-0 shutout against New Bedford.
