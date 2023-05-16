EMass softball: With 52 strikeouts in four wins, Silver Lake’s Delaney Moquin headlines Players of the Week

Alyssa Adams, Tewksbury — After blasting a leadoff double in the eighth inning, the junior stole third and scored the winning run on a throw error, lifting the Redmen to a 3-2 extra-innings triumph over Merrimack Valley foe North Andover.

Piper Levin, Notre Dame (Hingham) — In a 13-2 win over Ursuline, the sophomore went 3 for 4 with a triple. Two days later, she ripped a two-run triple in the top of the seventh, giving the Cougars the go-ahead run in a 4-3 win over Fontbonne.

Emma Machado, Greater New Bedford — In her second career start, the freshman cracked a double to right-center in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Bears the only tally in a 1-0 victory over Middleborough.