For the first time, every Stanley Cup semifinalist team is from the Sun Belt

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Florida Panthers in the East finals, with Game 1 on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars and Golden Knights open the West finals Friday night in Las Vegas.

“It’s the four best teams left. It doesn’t matter where they’re from, right?,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday. “There’s that old tradition, the Original Six and someone’s usually there, but that’s just the way it falls this year.”

The NHL is about to stage a very non-traditional pair of conference finals. Every game will be played in the Sun Belt for the first time, with not an Original Six franchise in sight.

“It’s a lot more fun. It’s a lot more of a party, it really is,” first-year Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. “The traditional markets, you go to a game, and I’m Canadian, but you go to a game in Toronto ... it’s very reserved, very corporate. You come to these games, it’s a party, and Vegas is the same.”

DeBoer, who was Cassidy’s predecessor in Vegas and also coached at Florida, believes this kind of final four is exactly what commissioner Gary Bettman predicted when the NHL instituted a salary cap in 2005 after a yearlong lockout and made parity a priority.

“It’s fantastic ... If you’re one of the 16 [playoff] teams, everyone feels like they have a chance to win the Stanley Cup if you’re one of those teams,” said DeBoer, who is in a conference finals with his fourth franchise. “That’s not the same in every sport. I think there’s some preconceived notions about the two or three teams that are going to be left standing at the end of the day in some of the other major sports. And it’s usually accurate every year.”

Even with Sun Belt teams filling every spot in the conference finals for the first time, this quartet isn’t new to the playoffs. All have made it to a Stanley Cup Final, with Dallas winning it all in 1999 and Carolina the 2006 championship.

The Stars have gone to two other Stanley Cup Finals since the franchise moved from Minnesota in 1993, the same year the expansion Panthers came into the league. The Hartford Whalers moved to Carolina and became the Hurricanes in 1997. Vegas is in only its sixth year as a franchise, making the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural expansion season and missing the playoffs only once since.

When the Stars lost to Tampa Bay in six games in 2020, it was the “southernmost” Stanley Cup Final — excect that entire postseason was played in Canada after the regular season was interrupted and shortened because of the pandemic. That was the second of the Lightning’s three Cup titles.

Carolina is in the playoffs for the fifth straight year and back in the East finals for the first time since 2019. The Hurricanes finished with the league’s second-best record and hold home-ice advantage for the rest of the postseason.

Miami was a football market forever, until the NBA’s Heat started winning. But with sold-out crowds and interest at an all-time high, the Panthers — who made the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, their third season after being an expansion team — truly believe they have carved out enough support to say their area is a hockey town now as well.

“The whole playoffs, it’s been amazing,” Florida captain Aleksander Barkov said. “The past few years here, hockey has been growing and so has the interest in this organization and team. Obviously, the results [help] — we’ve been in the playoffs for the past couple years and that makes a big difference, too. The crowd supports us here and that gives us an extra boost.”

Kraken took big step

Of all the victories the Kraken enjoyed in their second year — 46 in the regular season and another seven in the playoffs — the biggest was a broader win that went beyond the ice.

In a market that had never experienced the NHL, the Kraken graduated beyond the novelty of being the new thing in town. Diehard fans who sat through the miserable first year continued to care, while new fans jumped aboard as Seattle made the playoffs then knocked out defending champion Colorado in its first postseason series.

And by the time Seattle’s season ended with a Game 7 loss to Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night, the Kraken had successfully grabbed the sports landscape in their hometown. Fans filled bars, restaurants, and even Climate Pledge Arena for watch parties as Seattle’s unexpected postseason run continued far longer than most predicated.

“This group also changed the landscape of hockey in Seattle,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “This particular group had the guts to change the culture, the belief, the trajectory of our franchise, as well.”

This was always the goal for Seattle, to develop a foundation for the franchise that leads to year-after-year success, contention for playoff berths and — eventually — the Stanley Cup.

“We built something here this year,” forward Yanni Gourde said. “It started last year, but I think we took a lot of steps in the right direction this year.”