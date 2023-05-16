Here’s what the Celtics will likely face in Game 1 against the Heat

According to Synergy Sports, the Heat play by far the most zone defense in the NBA, nearly 30 percent of the time this season. Zone defenses have historically befuddled the Celtics, dating to their series against Miami in the bubble in 2020, and the Heat’s plan, given their offensive limitations, is to turn this series into a defensive struggle, with Jimmy Butler living at the free throw line.

The Celtics are expecting to see defenses and coverages in Wednesday night’s Game 1 they have not faced since … probably the last time they played the Heat in January, and those defenses are certain to have new wrinkles that will force Boston coach Joe Mazzulla to adjust quickly.

The fact the Heat are coached by the brilliant Erik Spoelstra means they are not a typical eighth seed. The Celtics realize they should not take their Eastern Conference finals with Miami lightly for that simple fact.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics have more talent. They have better scorers and are deeper. But the Heat have advanced this far because of stellar chemistry, timely scoring, and causing turnovers.

Advertisement

“He does a great job throughout a series of finding small ways to adjust on both ends of the floor,” Mazzulla said of Spoelstra. “We have to bring an open mind. We have to be ready to stay connected and do some different things, which I thought was good for us in Games 6 and 7 against Philly. We have to take that same open-mindedness, connectivity, physicality into this series.”

The Heat will be without No. 3 scorer Tyler Herro for at least the early part of the series as he recovers from a broken hand sustained in Game 1 of the first round against the Bucks. Key reserve Victor Oladipo also is out after tearing his patellar tendon in the Milwaukee series.

Advertisement

Those injuries have forced the Heat to rely on an aging bench. Kyle Lowry, who has punished the Celtics in the past with his 3-point shooting, ability to bull to the rim, and overall feistiness, has played an expanded role. Lowry, 37, basically spent the regular season preserving his knees and limiting his minutes. Spoelstra has moved Lowry to a reserve role, where he has made an impact defensively and with timely 3-pointers.

Butler and Bam Adebayo are Miami’s primary scorers, and the Celtics will have to limit fouling in the paint. Butler averaged more than 10 free throws per game in the second round against the Knicks, and he’s one of the league’s masters at drawing fouls and slowing down the game. The Heat were not good offensively against the Knicks, but they won the series because they outhustled the Knicks and neutralized All-Star Julius Randle.

Spoelstra is certainly going to devise a defense to try to take the ball out of Jayson Tatum’s hands. Tatum is coming off a 51-point Game 7 against the 76ers and the Heat will likely use Caleb Martin as their primary defender against him. But they will also likely trap to force Tatum to pass or split double teams with drives.

Trapping is risky but likely necessary in this series for Miami. The Heat would rather encourage Celtics other than Tatum to take more shots and have more of an impact on offense. That will put more pressure on Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford, and Derrick White to hit shots.

Advertisement

“That Miami team is looking to atone from last year,” Brown said. “They’re going to come out playing hungry. They’re going to come out fighting. We’ve got to be the harder-playing team. It’s not the same [Heat] team as last year. Jimmy is still Jimmy and Spo is still Spo but we’ve got to make sure we’re aware of everybody else.”

The difference in the regular-season Heat and playoff Heat has been an improved offense. One of the reasons why the Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer was his lack of adjustments in the Miami series. The Heat finished last in the NBA in points during the regular season but averaged 124 against the Bucks.

The offense dipped against the Knicks, but the Heat also had six players average double figures in the series. Gabe Vincent, Lowry, Martin, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus are all 3-point threats. Adebayo burned the Celtics in the bubble series with his playmaking, ability to take former Boston center Daniel Theis off the dribble, and attack the rim.

The hope is the duo of Horford and Robert Williams will provide enough resistance to Adebayo’s offensive creativity. Just because he is not a behemoth and MVP, like Joel Embiid, does not mean the Celtics can relax. He is a threat to score from mid-range and give the Heat second chances with offensive rebounds.

The Heat are more than just Jimmy Butler and a bunch of other players. They are a cohesive team with a coaching guru who is certainly to challenge the Celtics with his creative game plans.

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.