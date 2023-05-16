Jonah Levine-Fried, Maia Poremba lead the Latin Academy boys’ and girls’ track teams to a sweep at the Boston City League meet

Powered by depth across the lineup and runner-up finishes in the 4x100 and 4x400,, the Latin Academy boys edged 2022 indoor champion O’Bryant, 126-121, for the city crown at White Stadium. The Dragon girls (225 points) coasted to the title, also finishing ahead of second-place O’Bryant (93 points).

Latin Academy coach Brian Leussler was confident in his defending champion girls’ squad ahead of Tuesday’s Boston City League Championships. But it wasn’t until the meet’s final events that an improbable thought crept into his mind: If the relays went their way, the boys’ team had the chance to deliver the Dragons a rare title sweep.

Advertisement

Brighton's Jeriel Francis (above) was cleared for takeoff on his winning jump of 18 feet, 10 inches in the boys long jump competition. But, unfortunately, Francis paid the price with a crash landing (below) in the sand pit. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“We have a lot of really great girls and a lot of depth, but the boys’ win was unexpected,” said Leussler. “I mean, there’s a lot of competition . . . I didn’t expect them to even be close, but about two-thirds through the meet, I saw we were within 10 points. I was very surprised, but pleasantly so.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The boys’ win was powered by Jonah Levine-Fried, who won the javelin (129 feet, 3 inches) and finished second in high jump (5-8) and long jump (38-10). Though he only began practicing high jump this season, the versatile junior prides himself on helping the team win in a variety of ways.

“There’s a lot of practice that’s gone into getting better at these field events and working on each of them, but they’re all just very fun events to compete in,” said Levine-Fried. “It’s just a great team moment, and cool knowing people including yourself participated in getting the win.”

Latin Academy senior Maia Poremba capped her superb city league career in style, earning Girls Athlete of the Meet honors with big victories in the 800 (2:39.27) and mile (6:22.48). In addition, the Dragons received double wins from Emma Wadsworth in the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (30-9), Sophia Barros in the 100- (18.67) and 400-meter hurdles (1:15.24), and Ava Gomes in the 100 (13.17) and 200 (27.68).

Advertisement

Latin Academy's Sophia Barros (far left) led the field en route to winning the girls' 100-meter hurdles (18.67 seconds) at the Boston City League track meet. Barros went on to win the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 15.24 seconds). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“I definitely think that the city meet is the most important, because we have all the teams here supporting us,” said Poremba. “Whereas in the suburbs, you don’t know anyone. These teams we see all time, and it feels united.”

O’Bryant senior David Osinowo won Boys’ Athlete of the Meet with victories in the 100 (11.45) and 200 (23.63), and classmate Sam Gordon dominated with a 27-second victory in the mile (4:45.89) and a 16-second victory in the 2-mile (10:33.65).

The field was off and running at the start of the boys' 1-mile run, but were soon chasing O'Bryant senior Sam Gordon, who dominated with a 27-second victory (4:45.89). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Despite the more difficult competition awaiting him at the upcoming divisional meets, the high expectations amplify the pressure on Gordon for the city meets.

“I definitely had nerves coming into this race, knowing it’s my senior year, and I have to perform to a certain level to help my team win,” said Gordon. “Whereas to be honest with you, in some of those larger meets where you’re the up-and-comer and no one knows who you are, it’s just like ‘hey, get out there and have fun.’”





Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.