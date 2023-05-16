Part of Celtics’ mission has been to get team leader Al Horford that elusive championship

The 36-year-old Horford, according to Brogdon, has served as the team’s guiding force throughout the year.

“There was a point today in practice where guys were — it was a little light, you know, practice was light and guys were a little loose,” guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “Al brought us together and told us to tighten it up. I think it’s those constant reminders from our leader that’s going to help us stay poised, start the series poised, and really lock in.”

As the Celtics prepared for their Eastern Conference finals rematch against Miami, they seemed a little too casual for Al Horford’s liking during Tuesday’s practice.

Horford, now in his 16th NBA season and fifth in Boston, is the most experienced player on the Celtics roster. He first signed with the team in 2016, the same year the Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown, and returned in 2021 after brief stints in Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

Upon Horford’s return, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens highlighted his leadership. Teammates and coaches, both former and current, have echoed that sentiment.

“You know you have a special leader when guys like Jayson Tatum, a top-five player in the world, and Jaylen Brown, another top player in the world, listen to him,” Brogdon said. “They want his feedback. They want his leadership. So Al’s been that special leader for us all season.”

Horford, who initially was set to become a free agent after this season, signed a two-year extension with the Celtics last December. He is now under contract through 2025.

Even in the later stage of his career, Horford has proven to be an effective contributor on both ends of the court. Though his 3-point shooting has slumped a bit during the playoffs, he finished the regular season with career-best numbers, knocking down 44.6 percent of his shots from behind the arc. He also has maintained a strong presence defensively, as evidenced by his showing against 76ers center Joel Embiid in the second round.

But Horford is still without a ring — and his teammates are well aware.

“Al has given this league so much,” Brogdon said. “He’s given this organization so much, these guys so much. I think a big piece for us is to want to see him go out on top, go out with a championship, go out with a ring, because he’s more deserving than anybody.”

Zoned in

The Celtics are expecting Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to deploy variations of a zone defense — an adjustment that flummoxed them in the 2020 playoffs.

According to Brown, offensive awareness has been a point of emphasis by coach Joe Mazzulla. They need to be able to make reads on the fly, Brown said.

Mazzulla also stressed the importance of playing with pace.

“People play zone to slow you down,” he said. “We have to play just as fast.”

The addition of Brogdon should help against the Heat, who do not boast many strong one-on-one defenders on the perimeter. Containing Brown and Tatum will present a challenge in itself, let alone the Celtics’ secondary scoring options.

“I think I actually am a great fit to break into zone defense,” Brogdon said. “I penetrate, I make good decisions with the ball, and then I shoot the ball well. Honestly, we have five or six of those guys on this team that can do that. Adding another one in myself is a plus.”

Big decision

Mazzulla confirmed that Robert Williams will start Game 1 against Miami. Mazzulla switched to the double-big lineup for Game 6 against Philadelphia, swapping Williams for guard Derrick White. The change, which was extremely well-received by players, flummoxed Embiid and James Harden in the pick-and-roll.

