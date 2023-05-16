Red Sox hit three home runs to overpower Mariners, 9-4

The Red Sox clobbered Luis Castillo Tuesday night at Fenway Park on their way to a 9-4 victory over the Mariners.
The Sox tagged him with a four-run first, starting with Masataka Yoshida’s RBI triple, which was followed by Justin Turner’s two-run shot to left. Three batter later, Triston Casas pulled a homer to right, which left his bat at 111 miles per hour.
It gave struggling Nick Pivetta breathing room in his eighth start this season. For the first three scoreless innings, Pivetta looked sharp.
The fourth inning proved to be Pivetta’s nemesis. He, too, would allow a four-run inning, this one stamped with a Duran mishap in the field. Pivetta, facing the top of the order for the second time, collected the first two outs. But it unraveled swiftly, beginning with a Eugenio Suarez single and a Cal Raleigh walk.
Advertisement
Teoscar Hernandez’s triple scored two. But that came to the surface because Duran tried to get greedy in center and dove for a liner that was sinking rapidly, instead of keeping it in front of him with two outs.
Taylor Trammell followed with a game-tying home to right.
Castillo, one of the best pitchers in baseball, came into the outing flaunting a 2.70 ERA across eight starts, retiring 10 of the next 11 hitters he faced. Keep in mind, the Sox bats hit snooze for their two previous contests, scoring just a combined two runs.
But the Sox got to Castillo again. Alex Verdugo opened up the fifth with a double and Yoshida scalded an RBI ground-rule double. Yoshida soon scored on a wild pitch and, one out later, Duran hit a homer that landed above the Sox bullpen.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.