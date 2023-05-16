Red Sox hit three home runs to overpower Mariners, 9-4

It gave struggling Nick Pivetta breathing room in his eighth start this season. For the first three scoreless innings, Pivetta looked sharp.

The Sox tagged him with a four-run first, starting with Masataka Yoshida’s RBI triple, which was followed by Justin Turner’s two-run shot to left . Three batter later, Triston Casas pulled a homer to right, which left his bat at 111 miles per hour.

The Red Sox clobbered Luis Castillo Tuesday night at Fenway Park on their way to a 9-4 victory over the Mariners.

The fourth inning proved to be Pivetta’s nemesis. He, too, would allow a four-run inning, this one stamped with a Duran mishap in the field. Pivetta, facing the top of the order for the second time, collected the first two outs. But it unraveled swiftly, beginning with a Eugenio Suarez single and a Cal Raleigh walk.

Teoscar Hernandez’s triple scored two. But that came to the surface because Duran tried to get greedy in center and dove for a liner that was sinking rapidly, instead of keeping it in front of him with two outs.

Taylor Trammell followed with a game-tying home to right.

Castillo, one of the best pitchers in baseball, came into the outing flaunting a 2.70 ERA across eight starts, retiring 10 of the next 11 hitters he faced. Keep in mind, the Sox bats hit snooze for their two previous contests, scoring just a combined two runs.

But the Sox got to Castillo again. Alex Verdugo opened up the fifth with a double and Yoshida scalded an RBI ground-rule double. Yoshida soon scored on a wild pitch and, one out later, Duran hit a homer that landed above the Sox bullpen.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.