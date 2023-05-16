Game 43: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ struggles continued in a 10-1 loss to the Mariners Monday night. They have now lost four in a row and six of their last seven, and have been outscored 19-2 in their last two games.
While the Sox have dropped back to last place in the American League East, the Mariners have been hot. They’ve won 10 of their last 14 overall, and seven of their last eight on the road to move above .500 and four games behind the first place Rangers in the AL West. Here are the standings.
Nick Pivetta, who struggled in his most recent outing when he allowed seven runs on eights in four innings against the Braves, will get the nod for the Sox.
Advertisement
Lineups
MARINERS (21-20): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Castillo (2-1, 2.70 ERA)
RED SOX (22-20): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-3, 6.23 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mariners vs. Pivetta: J.P. Crawford 0-1, Ty France 2-4, Teoscar Hernández 2-18, Tom Murphy 1-2, AJ Pollock 1-8, Eugenio Suárez 1-7, Taylor Trammell 0-2, Kolten Wong 2-6
Red Sox vs. Castillo: Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 0-5, Pablo Reyes 0-1, Raimel Tapia 7-11, Justin Turner 2-6, Alex Verdugo 0-4
Stat of the day: The Mariners have prevented opponents from scoring more than one run in nine games this season.
Notes: Rafael Devers has 20 RBI in his last 21 games and has recorded a hit in five straight games. … Seattle’s Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to ever homer from both sides of the plate in a game at Fenway Park. … Pivetta has made just one start against Seattle, when he allowed two runs in six innings of a no-decision on April 22, 2021. … In his one start against the the Sox, Castillo struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in six shutout innings of a 2-1 win on May 31, 2022.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.