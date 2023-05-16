Game 43: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ struggles continued in a 10-1 loss to the Mariners Monday night. They have now lost four in a row and six of their last seven, and have been outscored 19-2 in their last two games.

While the Sox have dropped back to last place in the American League East, the Mariners have been hot. They’ve won 10 of their last 14 overall, and seven of their last eight on the road to move above .500 and four games behind the first place Rangers in the AL West. Here are the standings.

Nick Pivetta, who struggled in his most recent outing when he allowed seven runs on eights in four innings against the Braves, will get the nod for the Sox.