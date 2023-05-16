Red Sox resupply bullpen with two new arms from Worcester

Schreiber, 29, left Monday night’s 10-1 loss in the top of the seventh inning in the middle of a Julio Rodriguez at-bat. He underwent an MRI Tuesday that revealed a right teres major strain, which led to the Red Sox placing Schreiber on the 15-day IL.

“I’ve never had any sort of injury in my career,” Schreiber said Tuesday afternoon prior to his team’s evening matchup against Seattle. “So I don’t really know what the feelings are with all the muscles and all that kind of stuff. It’s all new to me.”

The Red Sox are in need of arms. The right shoulder strain that landed John Schreiber on the injured list Tuesday was the club’s latest reminder.

To take the place of Schreiber and lefthander Brennan Bernardino, who was optioned to Triple A Worcester after Monday’s game, team recalled righthander Justin Garza and lefthander Ryan Sherriff from Worcester.

Sherriff, who turns 33 next week, has appeared in 44 big league games between the Cardinals and Rays, dating to 2017, even making two scoreless appearances in the 2020 World Series.

The reliever made 15 appearances for Worcester this year (15 innings pitched), posting a 3.00 ERA while striking out 16. Lefties have a .569 OPS against Sherriff in Triple A, compared with a .690 OPS against righties.

“He can give us innings,” Sox manager Alex Cora said before the game. “He’s tough against lefties, sinker-slider combination. So he’s done it before. We’ll see if they got a bunch of certain pockets that we can use him, if needed.”

Garza, 29, was claimed off waivers from the Angels at the end of April. The righthander had a 3.38 ERA in four games for the WooSox.

The Sox have maintained optimism that they are getting healthier. Garrett Whitlock (right ulnar neuritis) made his first rehab start Tuesday for Worcester. He’s expected to make another one Sunday before possibly rejoining the team.

Kutter Crawford (hamstring) was expected to pitch Tuesday for the WooSox, as well. He’s expected to join the team in San Diego.

The Sox, who currently are using a six-man rotation, ultimately want to get back down to a five-man rotation. Cora said those will be difficult conversations.

Nick Pivetta said last week that he wants to continue to start. Yet his 6.23 ERA heading into Tuesday’s start might suggest otherwise. Whatever the Sox decide, Cora said there must be buy-in from the current group of starters.

“I actually didn’t like my utility role [when I played], to be honest with you. But I had to buy into it,” said Cora. “This is what you get. It’s a tough conversation with certain guys.”

Earth to Story

Trevor Story (elbow) is back in Fort Myers, Fla., continuing his rehab process. The Sox infielder recently threw out to 75 feet and is hitting off one of the Sox’ high-tech machines which simulates a pitchers’ windup. Story elected to stay in Fort Myers in an effort to better focus on his rehab instead of being in Boston.

“He’s doing fine,” Cora said. “He wants to do it down there. Kind of like away from all this stuff and just focus on what he has to do. He’s getting at-bats and tracking pitches. Everybody’s comfortable with the process.”

Christian Arroyo (hamstring) won’t go on the West Coast trip to start. He will stay back in Boston and the Sox are hopeful that they will get him into a rehab game early next week with the intention being that he will join the club toward the latter part of the 10-day trip.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.