As Ukrainian attack looms, Putin faces setbacks and disunity in Russian forces

These would seem to be bad weeks for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a time when the problems that have plagued his 15-month war since its beginning are only worsening: stretched resources, disorganized defenses, and disunity in the ranks.

Drones have exploded over the Kremlin. Russian military aircraft are crashing before they even reach Ukrainian airspace. A Russian mercenary boss is releasing one profanity-laced tirade after another, claiming that corrupt Russian generals who “all reek of expensive perfume” are sending soldiers to their deaths.

Those problems are now threatening to derail what just weeks ago had seemed finally to be a rare military success in Russia’s grasp: victory in the long-running, bloody battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Russian forces, while still fighting fiercely within the city limits, have retreated from positions on the edges of Bakhmut and according to the Russian Defense Ministry lost two colonels to combat there. Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group who has made capturing Bakhmut his main objective, has been spouting social media invective at the Russian military, accusing its leadership of failing to adequately supply his fighters and its soldiers of abandoning their positions on Wagner’s flanks.

The spectacularly public feud between Prigozhin and the Defense Ministry — and Putin’s apparent inability or disinclination to stop it — has rekindled doubts about Moscow’s ability to succeed on the battlefield itself, where coordination between disparate units is of critical importance. Already, the Russian military has been forced into multiple retreats, and since last year has been mostly stalled along the 600-mile front line.

“One of the ways Putin maintains power is he likes having multiple factions, and he likes having factions compete with one another,” said Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “That might make sense in politics, but it’s very, very harmful in a military operation.”

The challenge for Putin goes beyond the battlefield as he struggles to project an air of competence and confidence to his own public and to Russia’s elites. One prominent Russian businessman in Moscow, speaking on the condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Prigozhin was making the government look “absolutely ham-fisted and brainless and idiotic — and it increasingly appears that that’s how it really is.”

But the businessman, echoing analysts in the West, said he did not see Prigozhin’s antics, or dramatic incidents like the mysterious explosions over the Kremlin on May 3, derailing Putin’s war effort. Instead, he said, he and his peers are preparing for a war that could well last years, even if they do not agree with it.

The dysfunction, infighting, and tension, analysts said, could be misread as a signal that Putin will face political constraints in prosecuting the war, when he may be more likely to be limited by economic challenges, military-industrial capacity, and battlefield mismanagement.

“There is so much fixation on looking for fractures and potential sources of instability in Russia, and that tends to overwhelm our ability to see the sources of resilience and continuity.” said Andrew S. Weiss, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Weiss noted that in Russia’s top-down, authoritarian system, the leadership’s policies don’t need to pass muster with the population as they would in a democracy. “They have plenty of running room to continue the criminal war,” he said.

Prizing loyalty above all else, Putin appears prepared to stomach sniping among his war leaders as long as it doesn’t threaten him personally. Among Russia’s elite, business leaders appear to have grown accustomed to the idea of a yearslong war and have adapted supply chains — and their own consumption and travel patterns — to Western sanctions.

And in the broader public, a pervading sense of being under siege from a powerful external enemy — a message repeated daily on state television — has given Putin broad license to continue fighting, even amid setbacks.

The Russian president remains convinced that he can outlast both Ukraine and the West, say Western officials and analysts, as well as Russians who know him. But there is no sign that Putin will win his bet anytime soon.

The recent Russian setbacks occurred as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, traveled to Berlin, Paris, and London, receiving renewed commitments of military aid from his European allies. His success suggests that Western support for Ukraine may have more staying power than Putin believes.

Increased support from Western backers is starting to help Ukraine on the battlefield, another challenge for Moscow. Patriot missile batteries supplied by the United States are offering better protection against Russian attacks in the Ukrainian capital, and long-range cruise missiles from Britain are enabling Ukrainian forces to strike farther behind Russian lines.

Russian media also reported that four Russian aircraft crashed or were downed Sunday over the western Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, in a significant blow to Russian aviation forces.

No development has drawn more attention in recent days than the inflammatory rhetoric of Prigozhin, who crossed new lines by appearing to take aim at Putin before backing off; at one point he suggested that the Russian people could take matters into their own hands if the country’s military leadership doesn’t change.

The Washington Post, citing leaked US intelligence documents, reported Sunday the mercenary boss had offered to reveal Russian military positions on the front to Ukraine if the country agreed to withdraw from the area around Bakhmut. Prigozhin denied the report as a “hoax,” suggesting that powerful people in Russia, jealous of his force’s battlefield achievements, could be spreading false information about him.

So far, the Kremlin has not signaled discontent with the way Prigozhin is speaking and behaving, said Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, noting that when someone has upset Putin, that displeasure usually becomes known. Prigozhin’s behavior carries significant costs and risks, she said, but the Russian leader has decided that so far it falls within the boundaries of acceptability.

She also discounted the mercenary boss as a political threat, even if Prigozhin is making a name for himself among swaths of the Russian public. “I don’t see Prigozhin posing any political problem for Putin personally,” Stanovaya said.

It is a different matter for the bureaucrats, she said.

“They all look at Prigozhin, and they are all in shock,” she said. “For Putin, it’s not a problem.”