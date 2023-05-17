New podcasts explore Violent Femmes’ beginnings, and Michael Jackson’s legacy

Art isn’t magic. It’s the product of talent and, often, tedium. It takes a lot of work to make something good. I enjoy when artists talk about their process, and I’m not the only one. Curiosity about how a piece of music is conceived is why “ Song Exploder ” has become so popular. The podcast, on which composers explain how they wrote and recorded a particular song, demystifies the miraculous.

Members of Violent Femmes appear on the latest episode of "Life of the Record" podcast talking about their self-titled 1983 debut album.

No surprise then that I’m a fan of “Life of the Record,” a podcast that does something like “Song Exploder,” but with whole albums — and great ones, at that. (”Classic albums, told by the people who made them” is the tagline.) A few of the landmark LPs that have been spotlighted include Big Star’s “#1 Record,” with drummer Jody Stephens; Built to Spill’s “Perfect from Now On,” with Doug Martsch; Luna’s “Penthouse,” with Dean Wareham; and “3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life of…,” with Speech.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The stellar new episode is a track-by-track exploration of Violent Femmes’ self-titled 1983 debut, with the band’s three original members — guitarist/vocalist Gordon Gano, bassist Brian Ritchie, and drummer Victor DeLorenzo — reminiscing about a record whose stripped-down sound (acoustic bass, no-frills drums, angsty guitar and vocals) was a revelation at the time and still sounds nervy and fresh.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee band also talks about one of their earliest breaks. In 1981, before they’d recorded anything, and with very few Brew City venues letting them play, the trio set up on the sidewalk outside a show by the Pretenders. Well, Chrissie Hynde and James Honeyman-Scott, the Pretenders’ singer and guitarist, happened to wander past, liked what they heard, and invited Violent Femmes to open for them that night. (Unfortunately, the audience wasn’t as interested: “Massive chorus of boos. They did not want to hear us at all,” Ritchie recalls, amused.)

Advertisement

It’s especially interesting to hear Gano, the band’s songwriter, talk about the album’s tracks, a few of which he wrote when he was 15. The band jokes that while “Violent Femmes” didn’t yield any hits, it does have some classics — “Blister in the Sun,” “Kiss Off,” and “Add it Up” — and they’re right.

"Think Twice: Michael Jackson" handout

What took so long?

That was my reaction when I heard about the new 10-episode podcast, “Think Twice: Michael Jackson.” If there’s a superstar worthy of such a deep dive, it’s definitely MJ, whose decades-long mutation, from adorable child star to alleged abuser, was excruciating to watch.

Then again, it’s not as if the guy’s life was unexamined. I’ve been aware of Michael since 1970, when “I’ll Be There” became an instant classic, and his fame only grew in the 50-plus years that followed. What’s left to say about the self-proclaimed King of Pop? Was some stone unturned by the tabloid hyenas who hectored the star they dubbed “Wacko Jacko” until his death in 2009?

I listened to find out. I also listened because the podcast’s co-host Leon Neyfakh is a former Globe colleague whose previous pods, notably the first season of “Slow Burn” and “Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis,” I enjoyed very much.

Alas, it wouldn’t be accurate to say I enjoyed “Think Twice.” Because, as told by Neyfakh and his co-host, the cultural critic and DJ, Jay Smooth, this is a distressing story. Michael was a singular talent — he was 11 when The Jackson 5 had their first No. 1, “I Want You Back,” and 24 when “Thriller” became the best-selling album of all time — but he was also deeply troubled. Emotionally and physically abused by his tyrannical father, Jackson grew up to become a misfit man-child credibly accused — though never convicted — of molesting multiple young boys. At the time of his death, at the age of 50, Jackson was like a phantom, a bewildering specter of his former self.

Advertisement

So what happened? It’s pretty much all here, except for the music, which, I assume, is because the podcast’s producers, Audible, Wondery, and Prologue Projects, weren’t able to clear the rights. That’s OK, though. You already know the thumping bass intro to “Billie Jean,” don’t you?

What you may not know is how involved Jackson, and those around him, were in promoting the myth that ultimately overwhelmed him. Indeed, Jackson and his surrogates encouraged the idea that he was peculiar, regularly planting stories in the National Enquirer. (That infamous photo of the singer lying in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber? It came from Michael.) The podcast explores this ceaseless self-deification, which peaked with a bizarre video hyping Jackson’s 1995 album, “HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I.” The backstory of the video, shared by the director, would be amusing if it wasn’t so completely weird. We also hear from author Stephen King, who in 1993 was commissioned by Jackson to pen a scary short film that was later shelved when the singer was accused, for the first time publicly, of sexually abusing a boy. (A version of the film, titled “Ghosts,” was ultimately released when Jackson reached a confidential settlement with his accuser.)

Advertisement

“Think Twice” dispassionately examines the allegations that Jackson groomed and molested several young boys. Hearing critic and author Gerrick Kennedy, who grew up loving Michael’s music, talk about the experience of watching the damning documentary “Leaving Neverland” is heavy. (Kennedy was so staggered by the film’s revelations that he needed help walking out of the theater.)

It’s also unsettling, in hindsight, to hear Jackson defend himself, which he did for the first time at the NAACP Image Awards in 1994. In front of an audience desperately wanting the allegations to be untrue, Jackson said he was being persecuted, he was the victim. In the end, listeners of “Think Twice” are left to decide for themselves what to make of the claims against Jackson, and whether we can, or should, still celebrate the man and his music knowing what we know.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.