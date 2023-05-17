Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond









JANET JACKSON: TOGETHER AGAIN The R&B legend takes stock of her massive, hit-stuffed discography, which ranges from her 1987 breakthrough album, “Control,” to her triumphant 2015 full-length, “Unbreakable.” With the fast-talking Atlanta MC Ludacris, who’ll also be appearing on local movie theaters’ screens via his role as mechanic Tej Parker in the blockbuster-to-be “Fast X,” which opens Friday. May 19, 7:45 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

FREESTYLE EXPLOSION THROWBACK JAM This 10-act bill features the Miami crooner Stevie B, the New York belter Lisa Lisa, and other acts who pioneered freestyle, the dancepop splinter genre that paired pulsing beats with ripping-out-one’s-heart vocals. May 20, 7:30 p.m. Tsongas Center, Lowell. 978-934-5738, tsongascenter.com

INDIGO DE SOUZA “All of This Will End,” the latest album from this singer-songwriter, is full of idiosyncratic, muscular rock songs with a touch of dance-pop appeal, bolstered by an intensity of feeling that comes from digging into knotty emotions. May 22, 7 p.m. (doors). The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country





THE SHOOTOUTS This Ohio band plays nothing but unalloyed country music, be it straight-up honky-tonk redolent of ‘80s neo-traditionalism (check out their cover of fellow Ohioan Michael Stanley’s “Never Need Anyone More,” for example, which you could easily mistake for a new George Strait song), vintage western swing, or a smattering of California country-rock. They’re touring in support of their new album, “Stampede.” May 21, 6 p.m. $12. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

CRISTINA VANE Through her multi-instrumental prowess, Cristina Vane creates a bifurcated yet coherent whole: When she straps on her resonator guitar, she works the blue side of roots music; when she swaps her guitar out for her banjo, old-time country is the result. May 22, 8 p.m. $15. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

KALYN FAY The final spring concert at Fruitlands Museum offers the chance to see rising Indigenous singer-songwriter Kalyn Fay. Fay was raised in Oklahoma, and her native state is a recurring presence (whether loving it or leaving it) in her music; she described her last album, “Good Company,” as “a love letter to the place I know best.” May 25, 6:30 p.m. $35. Fruitlands Museum, 110 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard. 978-228-5193, www.thetrustees.org/fruitlandsconcerts

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues





EMMET COHEN TRIO The tradition-minded pianist is perhaps best known for his signature “Masters Legacy Series,” a set of recordings and interviews featuring such jazz elders as Jimmy Cobb, Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Tootie Heath, and George Coleman. May 20, 7 and 9 p.m. $30-$50. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

JOE HUNT TRIO The master drummer holds a solid place in jazz history, having played with such legends as Stan Getz, Bill Evans, Charles Mingus, and more. He even contributed to the chronicles with his book “52nd Street Beat.” May 21, 8:30 p.m. $15. Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-395-1393, www.lilypadinman.com

GREG PICCOLO & HEAVY JUICE Among the first members of the venerable Roomful of Blues at the turn of the 1970s, saxophonist and singer Piccolo was a mainstay of that organization before pursuing a solo career. He has continued to beguile audiences with his signature sax sound and soulful vocals and is going strong into his own 70s. May 24, 7:30 p.m. $18-$22. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

MASSOPERA Boston-based theatrical director and Front Porch Arts Collective associate producer Pascale Florestal stages Mozart’s beloved operatic fantasy, performed in a new English translation by Kelley Rourke. The weekend features four performances and two casts, including a handful of students from MassOpera’s artist training program with Longy School of Music. May 19-21. The Modern Theatre at Suffolk University. www.massopera.org

CHAMELEON ARTS For the close of the season, this chamber ensemble promises “a giant dose of joy” with a program titled “Diversions and Entertainments,” featuring music by Florence Price, John Musto, Hindemith, and Schubert. May 20 and 21. First Church in Boston. 617-427-8200, www.chameleonarts.org

SPECTRUM SINGERS Under the baton of music director John W. Ehrlich, this well-regarded local chorus presents two pieces by Mozart from 1779, when the composer was living in Salzburg: the rarely heard “Vesperae solennes de Dominica” and the beloved “Coronation Mass.” May 20, 8 p.m. First Church in Cambridge. Livestream also available. 617-492-8902, www.spectrumsingers.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE PROM After Emma, a gay high school student in Indiana (Liesie Kelly), is prohibited from taking her girlfriend to the prom, a quartet of egotistical Broadway performers (Mary Callanan, Johnny Kuntz, Lisa Yuen, and Jared Troilo) set out to drum up some publicity for themselves by championing Emma’s cause. Directed by Paul Daigneault and choreographed within an inch of its life by Taavon Gamble, this “Prom” is a thoroughgoing delight. Through June 10. Presented by SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES When Central Square Theater and the New York-based Bedlam theater company collaborate, good things tend to happen. Or great things, as in their riveting coproduction of “Angels in America,” Tony Kushner’s modern classic. Under the direction of Bedlam’s Eric Tucker, “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” (part one of Kushner’s two-part drama about gay life during the mid-1980s height of the AIDS crisis) is a triumph of staging and performance. Through May 28. Coproduction by Bedlam and Central Square Theater. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

EVITA Sammi Cannold (”Endlings”) directs a revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera about Eva Perón, the charismatic and polarizing first lady of Argentina. Shereen Pimentel plays Eva, with Caesar Samayoa as Juan Perón and Omar Lopez-Cepereo as a narrator called Che. May 17-July 16. Production by the American Repertory Theater, presented in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance





DORRANCE DANCE The wildly popular and highly decorated tap troupe under the direction of MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance celebrates the 10th anniversary of “SOUNDspace,” in which Dorrance explores her artistic influences and lineage to showcase her company doing what it does like no other — create music out of movement. May 19-20. $75-$79. Global Arts Live at Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

DANCE NOW BOSTON This collaborative project between artists in Boston and New York, sponsored by The Bang Group and the Dance Complex and now in its ninth incarnation, continues for a second weekend of shared programming. It features a new slate of performers and repertoire, including works by The Bang Group, Megan Williams Dance Projects, KAIROS Dance Theater, and LCTC (Lorraine Chapman The Company). May 20-21. $10-$50. Dance Complex, Cambridge. (May 21 also streams online.) www.dancecomplex.org/events

THE THEREMIN VIGNETTES As part of the Boston Dancemaker’s Residency, Boston Center for the Arts showcases this new work by Jessi Stegall. Set to the music of theremin virtuoso Clara Rockmore, Stegall’s evening-length dance theater work is inspired by the Lithuanian musician’s life and artistry and is described as “an exploration of grief, remembrance, and devotion.” May 25-28. $25. (Free virtual performance June 2.) Calderwood Pavilion at BCA. www.bostonarts.org

BRENDA BUFALINO In honor of National Tap Dance Day, Thelma Goldberg presents an evening with one of the undisputed legends of the genre in a show the dancer/choreographer/teacher says is part of her “farewell tour.” At 85, she’s allowed. With music by her longtime collaborators, pianist Paul Arslanian and bassist Joe Fonda, the solo show of dance, song, and poetry is called “Blue Heron Flies … and It Startles Me Out of My Slumber.” May 25. $20-$30. Regent Theatre, Arlington. www.regenttheatre.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

WHO HOLDS UP THE SKY? Last chance to see this exhibition of war reportage from Ukraine, which includes photographs made by ordinary citizens forced to enlist in the Ukrainian army as they endure months of assaults by Russian invading forces on the ground and in the air. The show, organized in collaboration with the Wartime Art Archive at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) NGO in Kyìv, also includes images made by the Behind Blue Eyes project, which gave disposable cameras to Ukrainian children in Lukashivka, in the Chernihiv region, and asked them to document their experience of war for one week. Through May 21. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, mfa.org

FROM THE ANDES TO THE CARIBBEAN: AMERICAN ART FROM THE SPANISH EMPIRE Spain dominated global exploration from its beginnings in 1492 — the Columbus voyage — and held it for more than 300 years, leaving an indelible colonial mark on both North and South America. This exhibition examines the relationship between colonial plunder and cultural transposition and the hybridity that resulted, perhaps best expressed by the scholar Edward Said: “[C]ulture participates in imperialism yet is somehow excused for its role.” Through July 30. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

PORTALS: THE VISIONARY ARCHITECTURE OF PAUL GOESCH Goesch was among a generation of German architects who, after World War I, was taken to sketching visions of a future utopia, buoyed by the hope and promise of the birth of German democracy. As we know, it didn’t last; the rise of fascism followed soon after and Goesch, who was schizophrenic, was institutionalized and finally murdered by the Nazis for his condition. He left behind a fanciful dreamworld of speculative design, most of it unseen, that portrays his rich spiritual world tethered, however tenuously, to his vision of the built environment. At the Clark, he’s shown alongside his contemporary visionaries and peers, including Wassily Kandinsky. Through June 11. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE





UN-ADULTERATED BLACK JOY Since 2020, woodworker Alison Croney Moses has been networking and communing with other Black artists who are mothers. Together, they have staged community gatherings — and now an exhibition featuring Croney Moses, Ekua Holmes, L’Merchie Frazier, Tanya Nixon-Silberg, and Zahirah Nur Truth. Their work, revolving around creation, connection, childhood, and play, affirms the necessity of joy and self-care in the face of racism, a pandemic, and more. Through May 28. Piano Craft Gallery, 793 Tremont St. http://pianocraftgallery.com/piano-craft-gallery-2022-23/un_adulterated_black_joy

CATE McQUAID

Tess Scheflan, “Blown Away.” Part of "Un-Adulterated Black Joy" at Piano Craft Gallery. Tess Scheflan









EVENTS

Comedy





RODERICK FERGUSON The comic and cabaret performer thinks online dating is hilarious. He jokes that he saw one profile on which a gentleman wrote, “I’m a foodie, and I’ve begun to cook myself,” which was distressing. “I didn’t bother sending a message,” says Ferguson. “I assumed it was too late.” He plays the Napoleon Room at Club Café. May 19, 7 p.m. Free with dinner reservation. Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. 617-536-0966, www.clubcafe.com

SAMANTHA BEE: YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN Since her biting and satirical “Full Frontal” was canceled last summer, Bee is doing her political punching live on her new tour. In a promo video, she says the tour aims to show that “women are magical” and “fully capable of making decisions for ourselves, despite what six Supreme Court justices seem to think.” May 21, 7 p.m. $39.50-$179.50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

GARY PETERSEN The Boston comic is headlining a couple of mid-week shows at different venues, starting with Common Craft at the Burlington Mall on Wednesday, with Angela Sawyer, Aaron “Tiny” Smith, and Lloyd Legacy Sharp, hosted by Infinity T. He’ll also play the Sterling Street Brewery in Clinton for a Hideout Comedy show. May 24, 7:30 p.m. Common Craft, 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington. www.eventbrite.com. May 25, 8 p.m. $15. Sterling Street Brewery, 175 Sterling St., Clinton. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

FRANKLIN PARK KITE & BIKE FESTIVAL Kids can bring their own kites or buy them at the festival, a Franklin Park tradition for 50 years. There will also be bikes available for young children to try out during the event, a bike repair station, and free helmets. Food trucks will be on site. May 20, 1-4 p.m. Free. Franklin Park Playstead, Playstead and Pierpont roads, Dorchester. franklinparkcoalition.org

BROOKLINE ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE DAY Last December, Brookline established an official AAPI town celebration to begin this May. Authors, including Rajani LaRocca of “Where Three Oceans Meet” and Young Vo of “Gibberish,” will give talks and sign books throughout the day. There will also be arts and crafts and food trucks on the lawn. The day will end with Brookline Asian American Family Network’s eighth Asian American Student Essay Contest Awards at the Coolidge Corner Theatre — registration is required. May 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. Brookline Town Hall, 333 Washington St., Brookline. brooklinelibrary.org

NEW ENGLAND FARM & FIBER FESTIVAL Farmers and artists will give presentations and sell pottery, yarn, and more at Boston Public Market. All ages can learn how to needle felt with Blue Heron Farm for free and make a flower crown, start growing a small pot of dyed plants, or dye a silk pillowcase for an additional charge. Registration is required. May 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St. newenglandfarmandfiber.com

MADDIE BROWNING



