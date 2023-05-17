Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An unusual flight of 42 Wilson’s storm-petrels and 7 Leach’s storm-petrels was seen at Chapin Beach in Dennis.

Recent sightings (through May 9) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The last few red phalaropes and red-necked phalaropes from an epic incursion were seen at Nauset Beach and bay beaches in Dennis.

A sandhill crane, a yellow-throated warbler, and a hooded warbler were seen at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary. The crane was later reported from Truro and Provincetown.

Birds at High Head in North Truro included a blue grosbeak, an evening grosbeak, and 2 little blue herons.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture and 2 worm-eating warblers in Falmouth, two more black vultures in Sandwich, 10 red crossbills at Dennis Pond in Yarmouth, a cattle egret at Fort Hill in Eastham, 2 white-winged crossbills and an evening grosbeak in Wellfleet, and a rusty blackbird and a summer tanager in Provincetown.

