Man charged with murdering Jeremiah Oliver, Fitchburg boy who went missing in 2013

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated May 17, 2023, 56 minutes ago
Alberto L. Sierra (pictured in court in 2014), previously faced charges of kidnapping and assaulting Jeremiah Oliver, a Fitchburg boy who went missing in 2013. Those were initially dropped and he pleaded guilty in 2017 to assaulting Jeremiah’s mother and siblings.PAUL KAPTEYN

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the slaying of Jeremiah Oliver, the Fitchburg 5-year-old boy who went missing in September 2013 and whose body was discovered seven months later in a suitcase dumped off a highway in Sterling, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Alberto Sierra was indicted Wednesday by a Worcester grand jury and arrested. He also faces a charge of disinterring a body, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said in a statement.

Sierra is to be arraigned Thursday in Worcester Superior Court, prosecutors said.

Sierra, who was the boyfriend of Jeremiah’s mother, pleaded guilty in 2017 to assaulting Jeremiah’s mother and siblings. He was sentenced to six to seven years in state prison.

Jeremiah Oliver was 5 years old when he went missing in 2013.

He had faced charges of kidnapping and assaulting Jeremiah, but prosecutors dropped those charges, saying in a legal filing that they were taking the action so “double jeopardy does not attach or prevent further possible prosecution for the homicide.”

Elsa Oliver, Jeremiah’s mother, pleaded guilty in 2017 to abusing her two surviving children, while prosecutors dropped charges that she was involved in Jeremiah’s death, saying that, as in Sierra’s case, they wanted to keep the option open of prosecution for the homicide.

The horrific case sent shock waves through the public and led to a shakeup at the state Department of Children and Families.

