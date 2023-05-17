Air National Guardsman was warned by superiors to stop ‘deep dives’ into classified information

“His own posts make clear that he simply did not care what his government or his superiors told him he could or could not share,” prosecutors wrote.

The filing was made as part of federal prosecutors’ request to keep Jack D. Teixeira, 21, jailed while he awaits trial for leaking national security information in an online chat group from his job in cyber defense operations at a Cape Cod air base.

Superiors of the Massachusetts National Guard Airman charged with leaking classified documents online had warned him three times in the months leading up to his April arrest to stop making “deep dives” into classified information not related to his duties, according to a Wednesday court filing.

That Teixeira continued to post classified information, including about the war in Ukraine, even after repeatedly being admonished by his superiors “is a clear indication that he will be undeterred by any restrictions this court places upon him and will not hesitate to circumvent those restrictions if he deems it in his interest to do so,” prosecutors wrote in their 10-page supplemental motion in support of detention.

A federal magistrate in US District Court in Worcester is expected to rule Friday as to whether Teixeira will remain jailed while the matter is pending or be released to his father’s home. He is currently being held at the Plymouth jail.

Prosecutors’ filings show that according to a memo from the Air Force at Otis Air National Guard Base, Teixeira’s first warning occurred on Sept. 15 when a sergeant saw Teixeira “taking notes on classified intelligence information” and put the note in his pocket.

Teixeira was “instructed to no longer take notes in any form on classified intelligence information,” the memo said.

A month later, on Oct. 27, after Teixeira had asked a series of “very specific questions” during a morning intelligence briefing, superiors wrote that they suspected Teixeira was possibly ignoring their orders.

Teixeira was again told to “cease-and-desist on any deep dives into classified intelligence information and focus on his job,” the Oct. 27 memo said.

On Jan. 30, Teixeira was seen on a computer “viewing content that was not related to his primary duty and was related to the intelligence field,” according to a Feb. 4 memo.

“Teixeira had been previously notified to focus on his own career duties and to not seek out intelligence products,” the memo said.

Teixeira was arrested at his mother’s home in Dighton on April 13.

He is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and removal and retention of classified documents or material for allegedly leaking top secret information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on the Discord online messaging platform.

Since Teixeira’s arrest, his “willful disregard of his obligations to protect such information has only come into sharper focus,” prosecutors wrote, providing transcripts of Teixeira’s online discussions where he bragged about the scope of information he had access to and acknowledged that it was not public information.

In an online exchange on Dec. 6, Teixeira said he was “breaking a ton of UD regs,” in a reference to unauthorized disclosures.

A user remarked: “Please leak confidential documents for our amusement.”

Previous court filings have provided a glimpse of a disaffected young man who had receded into a largely online existence, where he spoke openly of violence and bragged about sharing state secrets.

Before his arrest, Teixeira slept beside a locker full of handguns and “high-capacity” rifles, posted online about shooting people, and used his security clearance to search classified information on notorious mass shootings in the United States, court records show.

When he was in high school in 2018, Teixeira was suspended over alarming remarks he allegedly made at school. The incident affected his ability to get a gun owner’s permit, and he was twice denied a permit by his local police department. He was granted one in 2020 after he had enlisted, telling Dighton police that he had received a security clearance.

Teixeira’s lawyers said the high school incident “was fully known and vetted by the Air National Guard prior to enlisting and also when he obtained his top-secret security clearance.”

In arguing for his pre-trial release, Teixeira’s lawyers have said he would not pose a risk to anyone, has no prior criminal record, and is a lifelong resident of Dighton.

They have urged Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy to release Teixeira on bail under the condition that he have no access to guns or the Internet and live in Dighton with his father, Jack M. Teixeira, a former correctional officer at Bridgewater State Hospital who works at a horticultural company in Sudbury.

Defense attorneys filed additional paperwork Wednesday in support of his release. They argued that in other espionage cases, suspects were either released or the government did not seek to detain them.

“In many instances, the individuals held a vast knowledge of classified information because of their work,” with the state department, FBI, or other government agencies, the file states.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.