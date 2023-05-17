CVS Health to close clinical trial unit, pushes ahead on growth initiatives

Since the pandemic began, the drug store chain has doubled down on its efforts to build a health care business that would move it further into the home health and primary care spaces. The Woonsocket-based company announced in late 2021 a plan to close 900 stores in three years in order to expand its primary care services. At the time, executives told investors they planned to become the “nation’s leading health solutions company for consumers.”

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Two years after its launch, CVS Health is planning to close down its clinical trials unit by the end of 2024, to refocus on core operations.

Advertisement

Closure of the clinical trials unit is part of a regular “evaluation” of assets to ensure the company aligns with long-term strategic priorites, a spokesperson said. CVS first revealed its clinical trials unit in May 2021, which had a focus on driving access to clinical trials and boosting engagement.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In general, only 4 percent of the US population participates in clinical trials, and about 30 percent of those who enroll end up dropping out. The majority of clinical trials fail to meet enrollment deadlines and timelines, which delays much-needed data for treatments and therapies to move to their next phase of research or development across the industry.

At the time of its launch, CVS executives had just worked with the pharmaceutical industry to facilitate clinical trials for investigational COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Executives say the company enrolled more than 300,000 volunteers who met study inclusion criteria for vaccine trials, and connected them to studies close to where they live. It planned to scale that model across the clinical trial ecosystem, and their plan was closely followed after pharmacy chains Walgreens and Walmart launched their own health research institutes in 2022.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Walgreens reportedly doubled down on its commitment to conducting clinical trials. In April, the chain launched a partnership with Prothena, to help recruit patients for the biotech company’s experimental treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are full steam ahead as we continue to support many of our manufacturers that have come into the ecosystem since June [2022]” when the company launched its clinical trials segment, Walgreens’ chief clinical trials officer told Yahoo Finance in an interview Monday. “We’re very focused on what we’re doing at Walgreens because its part of the broader health care mission and journey that we’re on.”

As of Wednesday morning, CVS was still recruiting patients for five active trials that include studies focused on rheumatoid arthritis, kidney health, and narcolepsy. The company will wind down the business in phases with a full exit by the end of December 2024, a spokesperson said.

The news comes as the CVS recently completed its acquisition of primary care company Oak Street Health in a $10.6 billion deal earlier this month, and completed a $7.8 billion acquisition of home health care provider Signify Health in March.

The two acquisitions are CVS’ biggest deals since its $70 billion mega-merger with insurer Aetna in 2018, and executives told investors the transactions could help CVS expand more quickly than previously projected.

Staff discusses a patient’s file at Oak Street Health in Bushwick, New York. James Estrin/NYT

“We are purposely executing on our strategy as we continue to expand our health platform of capabilities to serve a broader customer, and consumer base,” CVS President and CEO Karen Lynch told investors on an earnings call earlier this month. “We are addressing the total cost of care, improving health, and expanding access to affordable quality care.”

Advertisement

Oak Street, which remained unprofitable earlier this year, was designed to “reinvent care” for Medicare patients with low incomes and chronic health problems. It operates 169 centers in 21 states, which CVS plans to grow while targeting senior insurance members.

On a call with CVS investors earlier this month, Oak Street president Mike Pykosz said the number of older adults that CVS interacts with across “all different business units, is really unprecedented in the US.” He said the company model will allow Oak Street to “bring more and more patients in, which can really move up the profitability timing.”

In a separate statement this month, Lynch said the changes within the corporation are “core to our strategy” and “will help unlock future growth as we push further into value-based care, which prioritizes keeping people healthy.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.