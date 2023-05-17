Get ready for ‘Rhode Island Report, Live’

I’ll be joining Jim Ludes, a host of Rhode Island PBS’ “ Story in the Public Square, ” to explore the big topics facing Rhode Island with the state’s two top legislative leaders -- House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

The Rhode Island Report podcast is marking its 100th episode and highlighting its ongoing collaboration with Rhode Island PBS with a special event on May 31, “Rhode Island Report, Live: Celebrating Civic Leadership.”

The event, presented with support from the Rhode Island Foundation, will begin with an introduction by Neil Steinberg as he concludes 15 years as president and CEO of the foundation. The program will conclude with analysis by Brown University political science Professor Wendy J. Schiller.

Advertisement

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Rhode Island PBS studios at 50 Park Lane in Providence.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Space is limited, so Globe Rhode Island subscribers and Rhode Island PBS members will get priority access. You can become a Rhode Island PBS member here, and you can subscribe to the Globe here. To RSVP, go here.

If you haven’t tuned into the Rhode Island Report podcast yet, check it out this Thursday as I talk about taxes, Trump, and reality TV with Richard Hatch, the Newport resident who won the first season of “Survivor.”

You can get the podcast -- for free -- in your inbox each week by simply “following” Rhode Island Report on Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.