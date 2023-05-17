Driver of stolen pickup truck arrested after high speed chase from Tobin Bridge to Lynnfield, State Police say

The Tacoma “entered a coned-off work zone, knocking over every cone that marked the construction setup,” State Police said in a statement.

The incident unfolded shortly before 11:30 p.m., State Police said, when Trooper Garrett Cardoza spotted a gray Toyota Tacoma moving at an “an extremely high rate” of speed.

A man was arrested late Tuesday after he allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck on the Tobin Bridge and fled, leading authorities on a dangerous pursuit that hit speeds as high as 115 m.p.h. before he crashed his vehicle a second time in Lynnfield, according to State Police.

Cardoza, the statement said, accelerated to get behind the Tacoma and activated his blue lights, but the truck swerved into the left lane and sped off northbound.

“Trooper Cardoza pursued the Tacoma across the bridge span and continued on Route 1 north into Chelsea and then Revere, with the truck accelerating to speeds between 110-115 mph,” the statement said.

During the chase, the statement continued, troopers learned the Tacoma was reported stolen out of Brockton. In addition, when Cardoza first observed the truck, it had been fleeing a crash with a Mercedes SUV “in the CANA Tunnel prior to” getting on the Tobin Bridge.

The chase continued north through Saugus and into Lynnfield, according to State Police, and the driver, later identified as Denny Fernandes De Pina Andrade, lost control of the truck at Mile Marker 60, inside the Lynnfield Tunnel under the Route 129 overpass.

Andrade, the sole occupant of the truck, “collided with the concrete barriers serving as a median separating the northbound and southbound lanes,” State Police said. “The impact caused the truck to enter a position perpendicular to the roadway, and it slid on the median for approximately 20 feet, its bed riding on the barriers and the cab facing down into the travel lane.”

The crash caused heavy damage to the concrete barriers, officials said.

Investigators determined that Andrade, who declined medical treatment at the scene, had his driver’s license suspended since August 2021 for failing to pay fines, the statement said.

State Police said Andrade, who’s age and hometown weren’t specified in the release, faces several charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, speeding, and a marked lanes violation.

His arraignment was slated for Wednesday in Charlestown Municipal Court.

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available. It wasn’t immediately clear if Andrade had retained counsel who could speak on his behalf.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.