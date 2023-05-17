“I’m deeply concerned by Ms. Rollins’s misconduct,’ says Senator Dick Durbin, chairman of Judiciary committee

Durbin told the Globe in a follow-up interview that the reports, coupled with Rollins’s resignation, indicate “strong potential that there was wrongdoing,” which explained his support for her decision to quit.

“I’m deeply concerned by Ms. Rollins’s misconduct, as detailed in the Inspector General’s and Special Counsel’s reports, and support her immediate resignation,” said US Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a statement.

Lawmakers and legal observers voiced support Wednesday for the resignation of US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, who’s stepping down from her post amid the release of two damning reports from federal investigative bodies that found she engaged in partisan political activity and lied under oath, among other infractions.

”She needs to be held to the same standards of professional conduct as any other US attorney,” Durbin told the Globe. “The president trusted her, the Senate trusted her, and if these charges turn out to be valid, she really disappointed all of us.”

US Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican and staunch Rollins critic, said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday that her resignation “in disgrace” is “welcome news.”

“It’s no surprise that someone who refused to enforce the law also refused to abide by it,” Cotton said, referring to Rollin’s record as Suffolk district attorney, when she declined to prosecute multiple low level crimes. “Rollins is now running out of office, one step ahead of the sheriff. Good riddance.”

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who like Cotton vigorously opposed Rollins’ confirmation, slammed her record Wednesday as “extreme” in the first place.

”Her conduct in contravention of ethical standards and her rank partisanship, sadly, is not a surprise,” Cruz told The Globe. “The Senate Democrats who voted to confirm her should be asked why ethics and fairness, why enforcing the law impartially, why protecting the citizens of Massachusetts was not a higher priority for them.”

According to the report from the Justice Department Inspector General, Rollins allegedly leaked non-public information about her successor last year, Suffolk DA Kevin R. Hayden, to the Boston Herald while Hayden was locked in a bruising primary battle with City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, whom the document described as her preferred candidate in the race.

The document said “Rollins’s efforts to advance Arroyo’s candidacy included providing negative information about Hayden to The Boston Globe and suggesting where the Globe could look to find more information.”

At a critical stage of the primary race, the evidence showed, Rollins “brought her efforts to advance Arroyo’s candidacy to the MA USAO, when she used her position as U.S. Attorney, and information available to her as U.S. Attorney, in an ultimately unsuccessful effort to create the impression publicly, before the primary election, that DOJ was or would be investigating Hayden for public corruption.”

She also allegedly lied under oath when questioned about the matter, among other violations, the report stated.

“We also concluded that Rollins falsely testified under oath during her OIG interview when she denied that she was the federal law enforcement source that provided nonpublic, sensitive DOJ information to the Herald reporter about a possible Hayden criminal investigation,” the report said.

Daniel R. Alonso, a former federal prosecutor who teaches at Cornell Law School, tweeted that Rollins’s behavior warranted a resignation.

“The information in the report of the Office of Special Counsel shows egregious ethical breaches by US Attorney Rachael Rollins,” Alonso tweeted. “Resignation was the right thing to do.”

Alonso’s words were echoed by David Colapinto, a founding partner at a Washington, D.C. law firm that specializes in government whistleblower cases.

“No wonder she resigned,” Colapinto tweeted, citing the reports.

Jerry Berger, a journalism professor at Boston University, tweeted that the federal reports were “devastating” and questioned why Rollins didn’t bow out sooner.

“Why wait until Friday to resign?” Berger wrote.

Cotton, meanwhile, tweeted Wednesday that he had tried to sound the alarm about Rollins’s nomination.

“I warned Rachael Rollins was unfit to serve as a U.S. Attorney,” Cotton wrote. “Now she’s resigning in disgrace.”

