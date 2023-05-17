At least one person missing after wind-fueled five-alarm blaze destroys Days Inn in Kittery, Maine and sparks brush fire

“[The building] was heavily involved on arrival,” he said.

At around 12:03 p.m., crews responded to the blaze at the hotel on the Route 1 Bypass, said Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien in a press conference taped by WMTW . Within 30 minutes, firefighters had struck a fifth alarm, O’Brien said.

One or two people are missing after a five-alarm blaze ripped through a Days Inn in Kittery Wednesday, completely destroying the hotel and sparking several brush fires in the area, officials said.

O’Brien said Wednesday afternoon it was unclear exactly how many people were missing.

“We don’t know how many at this point in time. We have one, possibly two that are unaccounted for,” O’Brien said.

Within the first five minutes, the blaze depleted firefighters’ water supply. Sixteen different communities provided mutual aid, O’Brien said. Kittery borders Portsmouth, N.H.

Two people were injured, including a firefighter and a passerby who came to watch, officials said. The building, valued at over $1.6 million, is a total loss, O’Brien said.

The hotel had working fire alarms and was evacuated almost immediately.

“Police were doing a very good job opening doors and getting them out,” O’Brien said.

The blaze comes amid elevated fire weather conditions and gusty winds of up to 30 mph in Southern Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

O’Brien said that the “lack of water, wind, size of the fire, size of the building” all made it difficult to control the blaze.

The strong wind spread the fire to the adjacent buildings and woods.

“Several woods fires and brush fires extended, almost got into one side of a house but was quickly knocked down,” O’Brien said.

The southbound lanes of the Route 1 Bypass were closed, and traffic was diverted to Ranger Drive as fire crews battled the blaze, town officials said.

“It is dry and very windy today which presents dangerous fire conditions,” town officials said. “Our public safety crews are working very hard to respond to this incident, and we encourage the public to be mindful of those on the scene and give them plenty of room to do their jobs and keep people safe.”

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Kittery Fire Department to determine the cause of the blaze.

5th alarm of fire Kittery Maine , photo by @DinanElizabeth pic.twitter.com/thJrl11riF — Metro Fire (@MaFireEMS) May 17, 2023

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com.