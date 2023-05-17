Lawmakers weigh bills to decriminalize prostitution

Dozens of people testified Tuesday at a Joint Committee on the Judiciary hearing in favor of a Representative Mary Keefe and Senator Cindy Friedman bill to decriminalize prostitution while maintaining legal consequences for people who buy sex and those who exploit sex workers.

Two bills filed this session would decriminalize prostitution. One, however, would only repeal criminal penalties that apply to prostitutes themselves, leaving those who sell and purchase sex (“pimps” and “johns”) open to arrest and prosecution. Another bill filed by Representative Lindsay Sabadosa seeks to entirely legalize the sex trade.

Prostitution would be decriminalized in Massachusetts under bills discussed before the Judiciary Committee this week, though there is a deep divide among sex workers and activists about how far that decriminalization should go.

Advertisement

“The sex trade is rooted in United States history of exploitation of buying and selling humans,” said Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, who cosponsored the House bill. The measure ”would take a small step towards counteracting the stark history of our country and decriminalizing prostituted people, and allow them a pathway to exit the sex trade. I also want to point out that the sex trade exists all over the Commonwealth.”

Women and others who sell sex are often victims of human trafficking, advocates said, and a criminal record of prostitution can limit career options, making it more difficult to leave the sex trade and make money in other ways.

The “partial decriminalization” bill would clear the criminal records of those who were arrested for selling sex, and direct money won in cases prosecuting those who buy or pimp out sex workers to the Victims of Human Trafficking Trust Fund.

It also focuses on creating “exit paths” for those who sell sex and feel they cannot get out of the life, partially through working with local and community-based organizations that already do this work.

Advertisement

Of the dozens of former prostitutes who testified on Tuesday, many said they entered the sex industry as children, became addicted to drugs (often given by pimps who wanted to control them), and wanted to get out but did not know how to until they were connected with survivor-led help groups.

“I was arrested for being a victim and treated like a criminal while my trafficker was able to come bail me out — going back into the hands of my trafficker instead of asking me if I wanted or needed help, and informing me that supportive exit services existed,” said sex trade survivor and founder and CEO of Worcester-based nonprofit Living In Freedom Together Audra Doody.

She added, “We already don’t have enough women to meet the demand. The buyers and exploiters will take our most vulnerable women and girls to fill this need. We cannot let that happen. We need to hold buyers, traffickers, and exploiters accountable for using their position of power to buy and sell bodies.”

Indigo Kirsh, the outcomes and evaluation manager for My Life, My Choice, said youth who work in the sex trade are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, or people of color, or LGBTQ+, and a majority are involved in the foster care system.

In the 2021 Massachusetts Youth Health survey conducted by the Office of Data Management and Outcomes Assessment and the Department of Public Health, about 41 percent of children surveyed were BIPOC, Kirsh said, compared to about 73 percent of the youth that My Life, My Choice works with. In the same survey, LGBTQ+ youth accounted for 25 percent of respondents, whereas 42 percent of the young people involved in the sex industry seeking help from the organization were.

Advertisement

Additionally, 86 percent of the My Life, My Choice youth mentored by the organization concerning their participation in the sex trade were involved in the foster care system, with 97 percent of BIPOC and 89 percent of LGBTQ+ mentees involved with the state’s Department of Children and Families.

Advocates who spoke in favor of repealing criminal penalties for prostitutes said that Sabadosa’s “full decriminalization” bill, and a Sabadosa and Senator Liz Miranda bill to create a commission to study fully legalizing the sex work industry, may have the “intention... to support marginalized communities,” but instead “legitimizes sex buying, brothels and third party control.”

The full decriminalization bill would expunge prostitution-related arrests related to purchasing and selling other people for sex, as well as selling a person’s own body for sex. It would also expunge marijuana-related arrests.

Supporters say that decriminalizing the industry would give prostitutes more power, by being able to hold brothel owners accountable for bad practices such as sexual harassment, and screen sex buyers for sexually transmitted diseases.