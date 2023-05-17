At least eight recent fires in Lynn Woods were intentionally set, officials say

At least eight fires set on May 12, may 13 and May 17 in the woods are considered suspicious, Ostroskey said in a joint statement with Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan and other state officials.

Multiple brush fires that have destroyed hundreds of acres at Lynn Woods Reservation since Friday were intentionally set, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office said Wednesday.

Firefighters have battled the brush fires that has sent smoke wafting through the city and nearby communities, including Saugus. Trails in the northern part of the reservation have been closed since Monday, when authorities used helicipters to douse the woods from above.

Amid warm, dry, and windy weather, the fires have burned over 400 acres of land, the statement said.

“We saw rapid fire growth threatening numerous homes in our community as a result of these fires,” Sullivan said in the statement. “We’re extremely fortunate that we had no serious injuries or property damage.”

However, flames flared again Wednesday, Lynn fire said in a Facebook post, and additional areas of the reservation, including the Penny Brook Entrance, were closed as a result.

Anyone with information or observations near Lynn woods on the days the fires started is asked to contact State Police investigators at 978-567-3310 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9225, the statement said.

Tips can be made anonymously, the statement said. The Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards of up to $5,000.

Ostroskey urged people to come forward with information.

“Setting a fire in this environment is a particularly dangerous act, especially under the current weather conditions,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “If you have any information that can help investigators, please share it today.”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.