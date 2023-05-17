McKee nominates three for R.I. Cannabis Control Commission

For one thing, legislators said, highway billboards are now emblazoned with ads for Massachusetts marijuana shops, while Rhode Island businesses are prevented from posting those kinds of ads because of restrictions the Cannabis Control Commission could remove. And, legislators said, Rhode Island cannot deliver on its “social equity” promises of providing marijuana licenses and jobs to communities hurt by the “War on Drugs” because there’s no commission to issue new retail licenses.

The nominations, which are subject to state Senate confirmation, come almost exactly one year after McKee signed legislation making recreational marijuana legal in Rhode Island. That legislation had called for the governor to submit names to the Senate for confirmation within 40 days of the May 25, 2022, effective date, and legislators said McKee’s delay has been hampering Rhode Island’s emerging marijuana market.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday made long-awaited nominations to the three-member Cannabis Control Commission, which will oversee regulation of recreational and medical marijuana in the state.

A McKee spokeswoman has said the administration was working through the process, noting that the statute requires that all candidates undergo a complete background check and investigation into potential conflicts prior to appointment.

On Wednesday, McKee named his deputy chief of staff, Kimberly Ahern, as the Cannabis Control Commission chairwoman, while also nominating former state representative and current lobbyist Robert B. Jacquard and attorney Layi Oduyingbo to the panel.

“I am proud to appoint these three individuals to the commission to ensure Rhode Island’s cannabis industry is both fairly regulated and successful,” McKee said. “These nominees bring diverse and relevant experience and I look forward to working with them.”

Ahern has more than 14 years of experience in various sectors of government. Before becoming McKee’s deputy chief of staff, she served as deputy counsel for former governor Gina M. Raimondo, and she spent nine years with the state attorney general’s office, serving under three attorneys general. She has a bachelor’s degree from Providence College, and a law degree from the Roger Williams University School of Law.

“If confirmed, I hope to continue the good work that has already begun in Rhode Island thanks to the leadership of the Department of Business Regulation and the Department of Health for many years,” Ahern said. “The first six months of adult-use have demonstrated our state’s success in carefully expanding into this new industry. I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to regulate cannabis in a manner that is safe, transparent and equitable in the years going forward.”

Jacquard served as a Democratic state representative from Cranston from 2003 to 2021. He now works as a self-employed attorney and does State House lobbying through the Capitol Strategies Group, whose clients include Visa, Care New England, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, and the Rhode Island Pawnbrokers Association. He served in the Cranston Police Department for 22 years, retiring as a sergeant. He received a bachelor’s degree from Roger Williams College, a master’s degree from Salve Regina University, and a law degree from the Roger Williams University School of Law.

“I appreciate the Governor’s confidence in me, and if confirmed I will work to uphold that trust,” Jacquard said.

Oduyingbo is the managing attorney, owner, and founder of a Cranston-based law firm, which handles employment rights and personal injury cases. He previously served as corporate counsel, handling compliance and governance matters, and as an appellate attorney, representing military veterans who were wrongfully denied disability benefits. He has a bachelor’s degree from Providence College, and a law degree from the Roger Williams University School of Law.

“As a lifelong Rhode Islander and small business owner, I grasp the significance of this new and exciting opportunity to succeed, which is now available to businesses operating in this industry,” Oduyingbo said. “As a commissioner, I will use my business and legal experience to efficiently oversee the regulation, licensing, and control of cannabis and marijuana use in a manner that is cautious, transparent, equitable, and consistent with the laws of our state.”





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.