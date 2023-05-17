N.H. officials investigate fatal shooting of 64-year-old man outside Derry restaurant

That address is the location of the Lobster Claw II restaurant, according to its website . Derry police responded to the Lobster Claw around 6 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the head, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported .

John Kratz, Jr. was shot outside of a restaurant at 4 S. Main St. on Wednesday afternoon, according to Michael Garrity, a spokesman for New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man in Derry, N.H. officials said late Wednesday night.

Derry police declined comment Wednesday evening.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to a statement from Formella’s office, but there is not believed to be any threat to the general public.

An autopsy of Kratz is expected to be conducted on Thursday, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available, Garrity said.

