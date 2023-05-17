Outgoing CEO of RI Foundation urges leaders to focus on housing, education, and opportunity for all

In a wide-ranging farewell speech on Wednesday in front of a packed room of nearly 900 people at the Rhode Island Convention Center, Steinberg touched on several of the Foundation’s accomplishments over the last 15 years. Many of the state’s challenges are “brutally simple to identify and very difficult to solve,” he said, but “social and economic will needs to overcome the political will.”

As CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation, Steinberg has been in the room with government officials, hospital executives, and nonprofit leaders during times of crisis and of reckoning. On June 1, he will retire and US Representative David Cicilline will resign from Congress to take his place.

PROVIDENCE — For 15 years, Neil D. Steinberg has led the state’s largest foundation, which has awarded $700 million in grants during his tenure, placing strategic dollars meant to improve Rhode Island’s future.

Most recently, the Foundation helped fund a report on the state of housing and homelessness in Rhode Island conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, which showed that Rhode Island ranks last in the nation in recent years for annual housing production per capita. The data, while stark, validates the new legislation and funding dedicated to producing more units, he said.

But “the primary responsibility now rests with the state Department of Housing,” said Steinberg. “There is much, much more to do.”

Steinberg said it is critical that the state “get more done cost effectively and quicker.” And he called for the state to “locate, negotiate, accelerate, and build units with transparency and accountability.”

“To accomplish all that we want and need to do, we must acknowledge that there is a huge difference between a can-do culture and an all too frequent cannot-do culture,” said Steinberg. “We need the can-do spirit to grow and work and we want partners, not opponents.”

On education, Steinberg referenced how 67 percent of students are testing below grade-level reading proficiency. “I would suggest... that we pull out all the stops to get each student in Rhode Island reading at or above grade level in three years,” he said.

Governor Dan McKee, who was sitting in the middle of the audience during Steinberg’s remarks, recently unveiled his Learn365RI strategy to help Rhode Island students match Massachusetts in test scores by 2030. The plan largely focuses on out-of-school programming.

In addition to out-of-school programs that can “supplement” classroom work, Steinberg said the Foundation’s long-term planning committee has advocated that state leaders address many education issues, from the teacher workforce, the state funding formula, increased professional development for educators, unfunded mandates, and “amending the state constitution to ensure the right to an education for all students.”

He called on the state to leverage tutoring, technology, and support from “all of our institutions of higher education to encourage, allow, or require college students to help K-12 students in the classroom.” He also called on the business community to encourage employees to regularly volunteer to help in classrooms or after-school activities.

Steinberg said with so many competing crises — like behavioral health and substance abuse, persistent disparities in health care, inflation, and the skyrocketing cost of living — it’s time for the state to focus with “hard work and determination.”

“We have been through these economic cycles before and we will get through this one, albeit with some pain and sacrifice that we all need to make sure is not inequitable and life threatening for anyone,” he said. “While long-term systemic change is one of our primary goals, we cannot ignore what is going on outside our doors.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.