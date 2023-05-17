Providence Police searching for middle school student last seen Friday

PROVIDENCE — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since he left Esek Hopkins Middle School on Friday.
D’Andre Blais fled the school after getting into a dispute with the staff. Major David Lapatin said Wednesday that detectives are following some leads on the boy’s whereabouts.
“Any 14-year-old that’s unaccounted for we take very seriously,” Lapatin said.
The boy is from Job Street, in the Charles neighborhood, and is known to frequent Fillmore Street in the city’s Smith Hill and Wanskuck neighborhoods, as well as the Chad Brown public housing area. The police said he has no history of mental illness or suicidal ideations.
D’Andre is described as 5 foot 5, 145 pounds, with his black hair in a ponytail and a possible scar on his neck and face. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black and gray Shiesty balaclava mask, black sweatpants and black Crocs.
Police ask anyone with information about D’Andre’s whereabouts to call youth services detectives at (401) 272-3121.
