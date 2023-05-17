Snow expected to fall on Mount Washington, officials issue weather advisory

On Wednesday, wind chill is expected to drive temperatures to single digits, with gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour in the evening, officials said. For areas of the mountain above 4000 feet elevation, upwards of 3 inches of snow could fall, according to a forecast from Meteorologist Ryan Knapp on the observatory website . Lower elevations will receive up to 1 inch.

“The calendar might read mid-May but the White Mountains will feel more like late March Wednesday into Thursday morning,” Mount Washington Observatory officials wrote on Twitter.

Officials issued a wind chill advisory Wednesday in the White Mountains, in effect until Thursday morning, amid below-freezing temperatures and anticipated snowfall.

Snow showers are expected to taper Wednesday night, Knapp said. On Thursday, temperatures will rise to the lower 30s, though they “will remain well below normal for mid-May,” he wrote. The wind chill advisory is set to expire at 8 a.m.

Knapp cautioned hikers seeking to traverse the mountains while the warning is in effect.

“This will reduce exposure and hypothermia times to a matter of minutes if not adequately prepared for winter hiking,” he wrote.

Much of Massachusetts will also experience a blast of cold weather Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. The region will experience “gusty winds” and “cooler than normal highs,” as well as below-freezing temperatures into the night, according to the forecast discussion. A freeze watch was issued for Wednesday night and Thursday morning over the western regions of the state.

