Stop & Shop to stop offering single-use plastic bags by July, now charging for paper

Attention shoppers: you won’t be able to get single-use plastic bags at Stop & Shop stores for much longer.
The supermarket chain will stop offering them by July, the company said in a statement.
“Stop & Shop is committed to sustainability and helping to protect our environment,” company officials said. “In addition to eliminating all single-use plastic bags from stores across the Northeast by July 2023, a taxable 10-cent charge is now applied on all paper bags provided to customers in an effort to minimize waste and encourage customers to shop with reusable bags.”
The 10-cent charge went into effect on April 30.
A spokeswoman for the chain said some stores may already have shifted to paper bags, while others may still be working through their existing supply of single-use plastic bags.
“However we anticipate they will all be gone by July,” she said.
Stop & Shop officials said reusable bags are available for purchase at all stores, “as low as 10 cents per reusable bag.”
“Stop & Shop also offers reusable bags for sale where $1 from every purchase goes to a local nonprofit; the Community Bags have raised nearly half a million dollars for local nonprofits in Massachusetts.”
As of May, 157 Massachusetts cities and towns, representing two-thirds of the state’s population, regulate single-use plastic shopping bags, according to the Massachusetts Sierra Club.
Stop & Shop operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey, according to its website.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.