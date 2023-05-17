Stop & Shop to stop offering single-use plastic bags by July, now charging for paper

“Stop & Shop is committed to sustainability and helping to protect our environment,” company officials said. “In addition to eliminating all single-use plastic bags from stores across the Northeast by July 2023, a taxable 10-cent charge is now applied on all paper bags provided to customers in an effort to minimize waste and encourage customers to shop with reusable bags.”

The supermarket chain will stop offering them by July, the company said in a statement.

Attention shoppers: you won’t be able to get single-use plastic bags at Stop & Shop stores for much longer.

The 10-cent charge went into effect on April 30.

A spokeswoman for the chain said some stores may already have shifted to paper bags, while others may still be working through their existing supply of single-use plastic bags.

“However we anticipate they will all be gone by July,” she said.

Stop & Shop officials said reusable bags are available for purchase at all stores, “as low as 10 cents per reusable bag.”

“Stop & Shop also offers reusable bags for sale where $1 from every purchase goes to a local nonprofit; the Community Bags have raised nearly half a million dollars for local nonprofits in Massachusetts.”

As of May, 157 Massachusetts cities and towns, representing two-thirds of the state’s population, regulate single-use plastic shopping bags, according to the Massachusetts Sierra Club.

Stop & Shop operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey, according to its website.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.