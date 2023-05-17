Teen dies after Sunday shooting in Randolph, authorities say

A teenager from Brockton died on Wednesday, three days after Randolph police found him suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, officials said.
Isiah Andrade, 18, was found shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of 31 Grove St., according to a statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. Randolph police, who had been responding to a noise complaint for a party, saw that the teen, behind the wheel of a vehicle, had an “obvious” life-threatening injury.
Emergency responders provided medical aid on the scene, the statement said, before transporting Andrade to Boston Medical Center.
The shooting is under investigation by local and State Police, the statement said.
Officials encourage anyone with information to contact Randolph police at 781-963-1212, or the State Police unit attached to the district attorney’s office at 781-830-4990.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.