Teen dies after Sunday shooting in Randolph, authorities say

A teenager from Brockton died on Wednesday, three days after Randolph police found him suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, officials said.

Isiah Andrade, 18, was found shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of 31 Grove St., according to a statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. Randolph police, who had been responding to a noise complaint for a party, saw that the teen, behind the wheel of a vehicle, had an “obvious” life-threatening injury.

Emergency responders provided medical aid on the scene, the statement said, before transporting Andrade to Boston Medical Center.