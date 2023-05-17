Today in History: May 17, Brown v. Board of Education ruling

Birthdays: Actor Peter Gerety is 83. Singer Taj Mahal is 81. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 74. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 70. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 67. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 64. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: “American Idol”) is 63. Singer Enya is 62. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 61. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 60. Actor David Eigenberg is 59. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 58. Actor Paige Turco is 58. Actor Hill Harper is 57. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 54. Singer Jordan Knight is 53. R&B singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 53. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is 52. Actor Sasha Alexander is 50. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme is 50. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 39. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 38.

Today is Wednesday, May 17, the 137th day of 2023. There are 228 days left in the year.

Advertisement

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1536, Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer declared the marriage of England’s King Henry VIII to Anne Boleyn invalid after she failed to produce a male heir; Boleyn, already condemned for high treason, was executed two days later.

In 1940, the Nazis occupied Brussels, Belgium, during World War II.

In 1946, President Truman seized control of the nation’s railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.

On May 17, 1954, a unanimous US Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal, and therefore unconstitutional.

In 1973, a special committee convened by the US Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.

In 1980, rioting that claimed 18 lives erupted in Miami’s Liberty City after an all-white jury in Tampa acquitted four former Miami police officers of fatally beating Black insurance executive Arthur McDuffie.

Advertisement

In 1987, 37 American sailors were killed when an Iraqi warplane attacked the US Navy frigate Stark in the Persian Gulf. (Iraq apologized for the attack, calling it a mistake, and paid more than $27 million in compensation.)

In 1996, President Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in. (“Megan’s Law,” as it’s known, was named for Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old New Jersey girl who was raped and murdered in 1994.)

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.

In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that young people serving life prison terms should have “a meaningful opportunity to obtain release” provided they didn’t kill their victims.

In 2013, the ousted head of the Internal Revenue Service, Steven Miller, faced hours of intense grilling before Congress; both defiant and apologetic, Miller acknowledged agency mistakes in targeting tea party groups for special scrutiny when they applied for tax-exempt status, but insisted that agents broke no laws and that there was no effort to cover up their actions. Jorge Rafael Videla, 87, the former dictator who took power in Argentina in a 1976 coup and led a military junta that killed thousands during a “dirty war” against alleged subversives, died in Buenos Aires while serving life in prison for crimes against humanity.

In 2015, a shootout erupted between bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas, leaving nine of the bikers dead and 20 people injured.

In 2017, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.

Advertisement

In 2018, with six Democrats joining Republicans in voting to confirm her, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation to become director of the CIA. The Miss America Organization announced that it would now have women in its three top leadership positions, after an e-mail scandal in which male officials were caught making vulgar and insulting comments about past winners.

In 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was tested for the coronavirus on live TV as he announced that all people in the state who were experiencing flu-like symptoms were eligible for tests.

Last year, President Biden condemned the poison of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by a shooter who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, N.Y. Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city. Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse.