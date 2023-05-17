Where to park for the Taylor Swift concerts at Gillette Stadium this weekend

The parking lots at Gillette Stadium open at 2:30 p.m., which is four hours prior to the start of each show. The gates are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m., and the start time for each show is 6:30 p.m.

If you’re lucky enough to be attending one of the Taylor Swift shows in Foxborough this weekend, be prepared for plenty of traffic and parking to be tight.

Where to park

You’ll need to have a ticket to that evening’s show to access the parking lots at Gillette Stadium. If not, you will be turned away. Keep in mind, prepaid parking on the stadium side of Route 1 is already sold out. But if you were lucky enough to have planned ahead and bought a stadium-side parking pass in advance, you’ll have a parking space regardless of when you arrive on the day of the concert.

Unless you already bought one of those stadium-side parking passes (before they sold out), you’ll have to park in the general parking lots on the other side of Route 1. A parking pass is not required for these lots, but (like we said before) you’ll have to show your tickets for that evening’s show to enter the lots and park there.

Those who can’t snag a spot in the free lots for ticket-holders will need to make alternate plans.

As far as parking away from the stadium is concerned, fans will not be able to pay to park in Foxborough neighbors’ driveways and yards, after the town voted to ban the practice in 2012.

In neighboring Walpole, however, residents are allowed to offer parking on their private land if they obtain a permit from the town. Some have said they plan to sell space on their private lawns for as much as $50 a spot. Fans will then have to walk 25 minutes from Walpole to Gillette.

Walpole Police Chief Richard Kelleher, cautioned that often during large events, people arrange to secure spots in residents’ lots before the day of the concert, so they might already be fully booked.

Dropping off and picking up

If you’re giving someone a ride to the concert, you’ll want to go to South Retail Parking Lot 15 — that’s the lot that can be used for BOTH drop-offs and pick-ups. Lot 3A may be used for pick-ups ONLY.

Gillette Stadium officials urge parents to return to either Lot 15 or Lot 3A between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to pick up their kids.

“You should advise your children that you may not be in the same parking location as they were dropped off since many people will be returning to claim their children at the same location,” the Gillette Stadium website states.

Also, parents who are dropping off their kids and sticking around until the show is over — either waiting in their vehicle or killing time at the shops and restaurants at Patriot Place — should plan to park in the general parking lots on the other side of Route 1, the website states.





