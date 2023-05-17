Firefighters rescue window washer dangling outside 12th story of Brookline apartment building, officials say

In a dramatic rescue, firefighters secured a window washer dangling outside of the 12th story of a Brookline apartment building Wednesday, officials said.
Around 9 a.m., crews responded to 33 Pond Ave., a high-rise apartment complex, Brookline Deputy Fire Chief Pat Canney said in a phone interview. The window washer was hanging from a safety line between the 12th floor and the roof, he said.
“[The window washer] had a 12-story fall directly below them,” Canney said. “They weren’t going to be able to extricate themselves.”
Responders “activated a technical rescue response,” securing the window washer with an additional rope and lowering them onto an adjacent balcony, he said. The rescue took about 45 minutes with assistance from Boston and Cambridge Fire Departments, officials said.
Advertisement
The window washer was not injured, according to Canney.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.