Firefighters rescue window washer dangling outside 12th story of Brookline apartment building, officials say

In a dramatic rescue, firefighters secured a window washer dangling outside of the 12th story of a Brookline apartment building Wednesday, officials said.

Around 9 a.m., crews responded to 33 Pond Ave., a high-rise apartment complex, Brookline Deputy Fire Chief Pat Canney said in a phone interview. The window washer was hanging from a safety line between the 12th floor and the roof, he said.

“[The window washer] had a 12-story fall directly below them,” Canney said. “They weren’t going to be able to extricate themselves.”