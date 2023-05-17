Capitol Police seek increased presence outside D.C. to handle threats

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger also said his department needed to add more officers to its dignitary protection division, which he said is currently 30 percent short of full staffing. The Capitol Police received greatly increased funding after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but most of that has been spent on hiring officers and buying equipment for protection of the main Capitol campus, not for members’ security away from Washington, Manger said.

The US Capitol Police want to increase the number of field offices they have around the country to investigate threats to members of Congress, and they also want more funding to beef up cooperation with local police departments, the agency’s chief said Tuesday, a day after a man with a baseball bat attacked staff members of Representative Gerald E. Connolly in the Democrat’s Fairfax City, Va., district office.

Citing not only the attack on Connolly’s office but also the recent hammer attack on the husband of Representative Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, in their San Francisco home and the 2017 shooting of Representative Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, at an Alexandria, Va., baseball field, Manger said: “These events demonstrate how the Capitol Police need to transform into a more protective agency. One that concentrates on protecting members and their families throughout the country, not merely in Washington D.C. ... The old approach of member protection has been replaced by the need to protect the members’ environment as well as the members’ family. Keeping you and your families safe must be a top priority.”

Manger said after the hearing that he hoped to set up five or six Capitol Police field offices around the country, adding offices in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southwest to existing offices in Florida and California, all located in cities near where many threats originate.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said the attack on Connolly’s staffers brought home the stark dangers they can face, and they supported increased security for the offices in their home districts.

“This shows that people have to think about security in their own offices,” said Representative Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat. He said Democratic Whip Katherine M. Clark of Massachusetts told party lawmakers earlier Tuesday that the sergeant-at-arms was preparing to talk with lawmakers about security in their home district offices, though he added that his district office is in a federal building with ample security.

Democratic Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts told The Washington Post that lawmakers need to be vigilant — and not just for their own safety.

“I’m not fearful to go back to my district office, but I do worry about the safety of my staff,” he said. McGovern said that in his home district office, members of the public must be buzzed in, a security measure that he said was implemented after the Jan. 6 attack.

The number of possible threats on members of Congress examined by the Capitol Police threat assessment section rose from about 4,000 in 2017 to more than 9,600 in 2021, then declined last year to 7,501. They include phone calls, letters, and e-mails, voice-mail messages, and online postings referred to authorities. Capitol Police said many of these instances are concerning and are tracked, but do not meet the legal definition of threats. The number of threats that have been prosecuted in recent years has steadily decreased, with federal prosecutors declining charges in 93 percent of cases presented by the police last year, according to Capitol Police statistics.

On Monday, police said a man with a metal baseball bat entered Connolly’s district office on Main Street in Fairfax City, asked for the congressman — who wasn’t there — and then began swinging the bat, hitting two staff members. Both were hospitalized for their injuries and released. The man also smashed computers and fixtures in the office while staffers huddled in a locked room, before Fairfax City police arrived and found him in the lobby, authorities have said.

Xuan Kha Tran Pham, 49, was charged with malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding and held in the Fairfax County jail Tuesday. His family said he had a history of mental illness. Fairfax County police said he chased a woman with a bat in a residential neighborhood minutes before he turned up at Connolly’s office; he was gone from that area by the time police arrived.

Shortly before Manger assumed the chief’s job, the Capitol Police opened field offices in San Francisco and Tampa to address the rising number of threats. Republican officials in Tampa earlier this month called on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to remove the Capitol Police from the entire state, writing: “The existence of the Capitol Police and the FBI in our state is a global statement that Florida Sheriffs and Peace Officers are incompetent and incapable of doing their jobs.”