Fifth Circuit judges weigh arguments in abortion pill case

From the outset of the two-hour hearing in New Orleans, questions and comments from the three judges on the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit reflected skepticism of the government’s defense, criticism of the FDA, and a lack of familiarity with medication abortion.

At issue is whether to uphold a preliminary ruling from a federal judge in Texas, who declared in April that the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of the pill, mifepristone, was invalid.

A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could determine the availability of a medication used in a majority of abortions in the country.

Advertisement

Although the case is still in its early stages and any decision is likely to be appealed, it could ultimately have profound implications.

If the initial judge’s ruling is upheld, access to medication abortion would be upended in states where abortion is legal, not just in states where bans and restrictions are in force. The FDA’s regulatory authority over other drugs could be challenged with other lawsuits, and pharmaceutical companies say that uncertainty about the FDA’s role could chill drug development in the United States.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The arguments included whether the parties who brought the suit — some organizations and doctors that oppose abortion and do not prescribe the pill — could show they would suffer real harm if the medication continued to be available and whether they waited too long to challenge the approval of mifepristone, the first pill in a two-drug regimen.

The plaintiffs claim that mifepristone is unsafe and that the FDA did not follow proper regulatory protocols in approving it in 2000 — contentions that the government strongly disputes, citing years of research and other support for the agency’s actions.

The panel — composed of two appointees by former president Donald Trump, Judges James Ho and Cory Wilson, and a George W. Bush appointee, Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod — did not issue a decision at the hearing Wednesday. That will come later, although there is no deadline for the court to decide. Any decision is likely to be appealed, first to the full appellate court and then to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

In a preliminary ruling in April, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas, a Trump appointee who is a longtime opponent of abortion, suspended the FDA’s approval of the drug.

Less than a minute into the presentation by a lawyer for the FDA, Sarah Harrington of the Justice Department, Ho interrupted to criticize her description of the case as “an unprecedented and unjustified attack on FDA scientific expertise.”

“I hate to cut you off so early, but you’ve said unprecedented,” he said. “We had a challenge to the FDA just yesterday.”

Harrington replied, “I don’t think there’s ever been any court that has vacated FDA’s determination that a drug is safe to be on the market.” She added, “FDA can make that determination based on exercising its own scientific expertise, but it’s not a court’s role to come in and second-guess that expertise, and no court has ever done that.”

Ho replied, “I’m just wondering, why not just focus on the facts of this case rather than have this sort of FDA-can-do-no-wrong theme?”

Later, Ho rattled off descriptions of drugs that the FDA had withdrawn from the market over the years because they were unsafe.

Advertisement

Central to the arguments Wednesday was whether the plaintiffs — four antiabortion doctors and an umbrella group called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine — can show they would suffer actual injuries if access and approval of the pill remain unchanged. Lawyers call this requirement standing.

In a brief filed to the 5th Circuit, the plaintiffs said that the FDA’s continuing approval of mifepristone would force emergency room doctors who oppose abortion to treat patients who experience complications after taking mifepristone. The brief said that the situation would subject doctors to “enormous stress and pressure” and put them at odds with their religious beliefs.

The FDA has vigorously disputed that the plaintiffs have suffered or would suffer real injury from the continued availability of the pill.

The plaintiffs “neither take nor prescribe mifepristone,” lawyers for the FDA wrote in their brief. And because many studies have shown that complications from medication abortion are rare, with less than 1 percent of patients needing hospitalization, there is little chance that antiabortion doctors would encounter any patients needing treatment after taking abortion pills, the government has argued.

A lower-court order invalidating approval of the drug “would upend the status quo based on the court’s deeply misguided assessment of mifepristone’s safety,” the FDA’s brief added. Mifepristone is also used to help patients who are experiencing miscarriages, so any decision in this case could affect miscarriage treatment as well.

Also in dispute is whether the plaintiffs can even challenge the approval process for a drug that has been on the market for 23 years.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs’ brief claimed the FDA unlawfully approved mifepristone in a flawed process that “put politics above women’s health” and then made “politically driven decisions to unlawfully push a dangerous regimen.”

The government strongly pushed back in its brief, saying the “FDA’s actions were amply supported by a record developed over decades of safe and effective use of mifepristone in the United States and around the world.”

The agency also argued that the plaintiffs waited too long to bring their case.

“They did not sue until more than two decades after mifepristone’s approval,” the lawyers for the FDA wrote.

More than a dozen medical associations filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of the agency.