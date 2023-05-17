Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 death of New Hampshire pastor

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man has been convicted of fatally shooting a New Hampshire pastor in 2019 whose church he attended.

Brandon Castiglione, 28, was convicted Monday of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Luis Garcia.

Garcia, 60, was found dead Oct. 1, 2019, inside Castiglione’s home in Londonderry. Garcia was a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham and Castiglione attended the church and prayer services hosted by Garcia, prosecutors said.