Newly released federal reports fault Rachael Rollins’s conduct as US attorney for Mass.

According to the report, she allegedly leaked non-public information about her successor last year, Suffolk DA Kevin R. Hayden, to the Boston Herald while Hayden was locked in a bruising primary battle with City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, whom the document described as her preferred candidate in the race.

The findings of two federal agencies conducting ethics investigations of US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins were released Wednesday, giving the public some insight into why she has abruptly decided to resign after 16 months in office as the chief federal law enforcement officer for Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“Based on the evidence described in this report, our investigation determined that Rollins, while serving as U.S. Attorney, assisted Ricardo Arroyo with his Democratic primary campaign for Suffolk D.A., providing him campaign advice and direction and coordinating with Arroyo on activities to help his campaign,” the report said.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The document said “Rollins’s efforts to advance Arroyo’s candidacy included providing negative information about Hayden to The Boston Globe and suggesting where the Globe could look to find more information.”

At a critical stage of the primary race, the evidence showed, Rollins “brought her efforts to advance Arroyo’s candidacy to the MA USAO, when she used her position as U.S. Attorney, and information available to her as U.S. Attorney, in an ultimately unsuccessful effort to create the impression publicly, before the primary election, that DOJ was or would be investigating Hayden for public corruption.”

She also allegedly lied under oath when questioned about the matter, the report stated.

“We also concluded that Rollins falsely testified under oath during her OIG interview when she denied that she was the federal law enforcement source that provided nonpublic, sensitive DOJ information to the Herald reporter about a possible Hayden criminal investigation,” the report said, adding that she “only admitted to being the source during subsequent testimony after Rollins produced relevant text messages, which definitively showed that Rollins had indeed been a source for the reporter and had disclosed to him the internal DOJ recusal memorandum quoted in the story.”

Advertisement

The report said Rollins also attended a partisan political fundraiser with Jill Biden in Andover in July 2022. According to the document, the ethics adviser for Rollins’s office had informed her that she could meet with Biden outside the event but not go in.

“Our investigation revealed that, contrary to the advice she received, Rollins attended the fundraising event,” the report said. “Based on Rollins’s own account of what she did after she arrived at the fundraiser location, Rollins went inside the home, mingled with the guests, and stood in the same receiving line as the other fundraiser guests to meet Dr. Biden.”

The report said Rollins’s interaction “with Dr. Biden was identical to those of the other fundraiser guests whose primary purpose for being at the event was to get in line and meet Dr. Biden. She also posed for photos with the event hosts and guests, as well as a U.S. Senator, after meeting Dr. Biden and before leaving the event. Rollins told us that she believed she had complied with what she understood was the ethics advice. As described in this report, the facts do not support Rollins’s claim.”

A separate report released Wednesday by the US Office of Special Counsel found Rollins willfully violated the Hatch Act, which bars federal officials from partisan political activity in their work capacities, on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

The special counsel’s report also referenced the fundraiser and the Hayden leak.

“The leak was an extraordinary breach of public trust by a senior government official, which threatens to erode confidence in the integrity of federal law enforcement actions,” the report said. “And her decision to attend a political party fundraiser in her official capacity as U.S. Attorney is directly contrary to one of the central purposes of the Hatch Act—to avoid even the appearance that the federal government is being used to promote a political party or its candidates. Ms. Rollins’s multiple knowing, willful, and serious violations unquestionably warrant disciplinary action.”

The investigation by the US Office of Special Counsel and Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General have been examining Rollins’s tenure that began in January 2022 after an extensive partisan political battle in the US Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that confirmed her appointment.

The IG presented a draft of its investigative report to Rollins in April for her review and her response.

Rollins sent an e-mail to staff at the US Attorney’s offices shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, with the subject line, “Profoundly Grateful,” according to a copy obtained by the Globe.

“My presence has become a distraction and the work you do is far too important to be overshadowed,” she told staff, restating her platform to represent a community that “does not see themselves reflected in our office or in much of the affirmative work we do.”

Advertisement

“In the coming days, please know that everything I did was to show those communities that our office’s silence in the wake of scandal or egregious discriminatory conduct does not always mean inaction,” she added. “We are working hard, even when they don’t hear from us.”

Her attorney, Michael Bromwich, said Rollins is “optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction.”

Rollins will submit her letter of resignation to Biden by end of business Friday, according to Bromwich. Joshua Levy, the first assistant US attorney, is expected to lead the office until someone new is appointed.

Rollins, 52, became the public face of the progressive prosecutor movement in Massachusetts five years ago when she was elected Suffolk district attorney. She became the first woman of color elected as a top state or county prosecutor in Massachusetts. Her nomination to serve as US attorney quickly drew opposition from conservative members of Congress who opposed her progressive stance.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617. Kris Hooks can be reached at kris.hooks@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Captain_Hooks. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.